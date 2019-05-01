‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Tops First Critics’ Poll Naming Best Films of the Decade — See Full List

Paul Thomas Anderson makes a strong showing on the poll with two movies in the top 10.

The final months of 2019 will see an onslaught of lists naming the best movies and performances of the decade, but World of the Reel got a jump on the bandwagon by publishing this week the first massive critics’ poll devoted to figuring out the most beloved titles released since January 1, 2010. The publication asked 250 critics, programmers, academics, and filmmakers to list their five favorite movies of the decade. Any film released between January 2010 and April 2019 was eligible. Pollers included IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn, Christian Blauvelt, Michael Nordine, and Tom Brueggemann.

Topping the list in first place was George Miller’s “Mad Max: Fury Road,” starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The universally beloved “Mad Max” film was the rare studio blockbuster to make a killing at the Academy Awards, winning six Oscars and scoring major nominations for Best Picture and Best Director. IndieWire recently named “Fury Road” the greatest action film of the 21st century.

Other films appearing in the top 10 include Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life,” Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” and “David Fincher’s “The Social Network.” Paul Thomas Anderson makes a strong showing with two movies in the top 10: “The Master” and “Phantom Thread.” Check out the full top 20 below, plus the individual mentions from IndieWire’s participating writers.

1. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (George Miller)

2. “The Tree of Life” (Terrence Malick)

3. “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins)

4. “Boyhood” (Richard Linklater)

5. “The Social Network” (David Fincher)

6. “The Master” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

7. “Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón)

8. “Phantom Thread” (Paul Thomas Anderson)

9. “A Separation” (Asghar Farhadi)

10. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (Joel Coen)

10. “Get Out” (Jordan Peele)

12. “Under the Skin” (Jonathan Glazer)

12. “Carol” (Todd Haynes)

14. “Margaret” (Kenneth Lonergan)

14. “Toni Erdmann” (Maren Ade)

16. “Uncle Boonmee” (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

17. “Twin Peaks: The Return” (David Lynch)

18. “Her” (Spike Jonze)

18. “Call Me By Your Name” (Luca Guadagnino)

20. “The Act of Killing” (Joshua Oppenheimer)

20. “Inception” (Christopher Nolan)

20. “Holy Motors” (Leos Carax)

Eric Kohn, Executive Editor and Chief Critic

“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”

“Holy Motors”

“12 Years a Slave”

“Boyhood”

“Roma”

Christian Blauvelt, Managing Editor

“Spring Breakers”

“The Lost City of Z”

“Kate Plays Christine”

“Leave No Trace”

“Mother” (Bong Joon-ho)

Michael Nordine, Weekend Editor

“The Tree of Life”

“The Immigrant”

“Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”

“Burning”

“Leviathan” (2012)

Tom Brueggmann, Box Office Editor

“Goodbye to Language 3D”

“The Social Network”

“Once Upon a Time in Anatolia”

“Burning”

“Amour”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.