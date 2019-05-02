‘Big Mouth’ Season 3: The Hormone Monster Will Rock Out in His Lead Vocals Debut

Composer and lyricist Mark Rivers teases what fans can hear on the next season of the Netflix animated series.

Maury will finally get his chance to shine in the third season of “Big Mouth.” The incredibly encouraging Hormone Monster (voiced by Nick Kroll) has always been there for his guys — Andrew and Matthew — and therefore has even warbled out a few lines (see: “Valentine’s Day) in musical numbers over the course of the animated series’ first two season. But Season 3 will give Maurice the spotlight on stage in his very own musical number.

“Big Mouth” songwriter Mark Rivers, who was nominated for an Emmy for Season 1’s “Totally Gay,” spoke with IndieWire to tease what’s coming in Season 3 of Netflix’s raunchy cartoon.

“There’s one [rock song] coming up that I’m very happy with,” Rivers said. “It’s an aggressive, ’80s heavy metal song, called ‘Anything Goes in Florida.’ I was very happy to do that one.

“The Hormone Monster sings it. He makes his [lead singing debut, which is pretty awesome,” he continued. “The song came out like Mötley Crüe as fronted by Lenny. Yeah, it sounds like this weird mash-up. Yeah, that was a pretty good one, but I like doing the rock stuff, because that’s where I come from.”

Rivers is still deep in the process of working on Season 3 with no end in sight yet.

“There are a few more [songs] in Season 3 than there were in the second season. The second season felt a little bit light to me,” he said. “I’m always psyched when they call. I never know when I’m going to get the call. They’re like, ‘Hey, we got a song coming.’ So they wait till I’m done with one [song] before they mention the next one. I’m working on one now, and I have no idea if there will be even more coming down the pike.”

Watch a teaser for Season 3 below:

Puberty gets even messier.#BigMouth Season 3 is coming to @netflix in 2019. pic.twitter.com/vd1CpHg9L6 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) November 17, 2018

The first two seasons of “Big Mouth” and its special, “My Furry Valentine” are available to stream on Netflix. A release date for Season 3 has yet to be announced.

