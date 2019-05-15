‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Trailer: Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie Unravel in Three New Episodes

The biggest surprise about the new season of "Black Mirror" is its episode count.

“Black Mirror” fans aren’t going to have to wait until December for new episodes of the Netflix science-fiction anthology series. The streaming giant has debuted the official trailer for the show’s fifth season, confirming a June release date. The new “Black Mirror” episodes follow the franchise’s first feature “Bandersnatch,” which debuted last December and drew buzz for incorporating a choose-your-own-adventure interactive narrative.

The biggest shock revealed in the “Black Mirror” Season 5 trailer is that it will only consist of three episodes. This marks the third full season to premiere exclusively on Netflix, and each season thus far as consisted of six episodes. With only three episodes, Season 5 returns to the episode length of the series’ debut run on Channel 4 in the UK. “Black Mirror” Season 1 had three episodes, while its second season had four.

The new “Black Mirror” episodes will feature starry names like Anthony Mackie and Miley Cyrus, plus Topher Grace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport, and Ludi Lin. Series creators Charlie Brooker remains the showrunner.

“Black Mirror” has only gotten more popular since debuting on Netflix with its third season. The episodes “San Junipero” and “USS Callister” both won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie, while Brooker and William Bridges won Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special for their work on “USS Callister.”

“Black Mirror” Season 5 debuts June 5 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer below.

