‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Episode Trailers: Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie Go Full Cyborg

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have crafted three all-new stories that are as timely as ever.

Netflix has released individual trailers for each of the three new “Black Mirror” episodes, and the show has never looked more forward-thinking. This short season returns the British show to its original form of three episodes per season, the release strategy for its initial two seasons on Channel 4. Until now, both Netflix seasons have included six episodes. The cerebral sci-fi series set in a slightly augmented future returns this June, following its wildly successful choose your own adventure movie “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” released on Netflix in December of last year.

These new trailers offer a first look at episodes starring Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie, two very different actors both taking on what will surely become some of the most memorable roles of their careers. Cyrus appears to play a pop star not unlike herself, except with her intelligence transferred into a cybernetic doll. Topher Grace also plays a featured role in one of the episodes.

“Black Mirror” was created by Charlie Brooker, who wrote all of the new episodes. The series is executive produced by Annabel Jones. “Black Mirror” is considered by many to be one of the smartest and most prescient science fiction series ever, having won over critics and viewers alike. The show has a total of six Emmy Awards between two episodes, the Season 3 episode “San Junipero” and Season 4’s “USS Callister,” with both episodes winning Outstanding Television Movie.

Along with the new trailers, Netflix has released episode titles and descriptions. So if you don’t want to know any details about the upcoming season, read no further. Netflix will release all three episodes on June 5.

“Smithereens”

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace

“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

Cast: Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport

“Striking Vipers”

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.