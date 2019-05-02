‘Blinded By the Light’ Trailer: Don’t Miss This Bruce Springsteen-Inspired Summer Crowdpleaser

"Bend It Like Beckham" director Gurinder Chadha returns with a coming-of-age film set to the music of Bruce Springsteen.

After receiving some of the best reviews at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Gurinder Chadha’s “Blinded by the Light” is heading to theaters this summer where it could become one of the season’s biggest crowdpleasers. While its cast is full of newcomers for American audiences, its storyline driven by the music of Bruce Springsteen gives the film major breakout potential.

The official synopsis reads: “The film tells the story of Javed (Viveik Kalra), a British teen of Pakistani descent growing up in the town of Luton, England, in 1987. Amidst the racial and economic turmoil of the times, he writes poetry as a means to escape the intolerance of his hometown and the inflexibility of his traditional father. But when a classmate introduces him to the music of Bruce Springsteen, Javed sees parallels to his working-class life in the powerful lyrics. As Javed discovers a cathartic outlet for his own pent-up dreams, he also begins to find the courage to express himself in his own unique voice.”

“Blinded By the Light” is the latest film by Chadha, best known as the filmmaker behind “Bend It Like Beckham” and “Bride & Prejudice.” Chadha’s last release was the 2017 historical drama “Viceroy’s House.” With “Blinded,” the filmmaker has earned some of the most rapturous reviews of her career thus far. The film was picked up at Sundance by New Line Cinema in a massive $15 million deal, one of the biggest purchases at Park City this year.

In his enthusiastic review out of Sundance, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich called the film a “glorious and almost terminally pure coming-of-age story.” “The film exudes the earnestness of a Bollywood musical,” he wrote, “embraces the familiar immigrant tropes of a less diasporic world, and electrifies its paper-thin but profoundly lovable characters with an optimism that’s as rare in Thatcher’s England as it is in Trump’s America.”

Warner Bros. will release “Blinded By the Light” in theaters August 14. Watch the trailer below.

