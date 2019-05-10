‘Blood and Treasure’: Things Threaten to Get Stabby in Exclusive Clip From CBS Adventure Series

Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas star in the upcoming drama.

If you’re craving a mix of “Indiana Jones”-esque action and adventure with two attractive sassy people teaming up for a globe-trotting quest, “Blood and Treasure” might be the CBS summer series you’re looking for.

The official description of the series, from CBS:

“Blood & Treasure” is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. Danny McNamara is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen art and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by the tragic loss of her father, which she blames on Danny. When terrorist Karim Farouk absconds with a priceless artifact and kidnaps Danny’s mentor Dr. Anna Castillo, Danny recruits Lexi to help him bring Farouk to justice and rescue Anna… As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

In this exclusive clip, Danny (Matt Barr) and Lexi (Sofia Pernas) have some questions to ask Shaw (Michael James Shaw), an arms dealer who might be able to help them track down not just the kidnapped Dr. Castillo, but also the treasures that were stolen from an archeological dig. Of course, getting an arms dealer to cooperate isn’t the easiest thing — though Lexi does have some solutions up her sleeve when it comes to making him talk.

The series also stars Oded Fehr, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi. “Blood and Treasure” premieres Tuesday, May 21 on CBS with the two-part episode “The Curse of Cleopatra.” Check out the clip from the first episode below:

