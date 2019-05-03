‘Blood and Treasure’ Trailer: CBS Promises Fun ‘Indiana Jones’-esque Action This Summer

The series stars Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, and premieres Tuesday, May 21 on CBS.

Despite much of the network’s airtime being devoted to procedurals, CBS has developed a recent tradition of devoting its summer programming slots to more out-there genre programming — shows that might defy expectations and represent more bonkers storytelling. (Rest in peace, “Zoo.”)

This year, look to “Blood and Treasure” as the latest show to follow in this tradition. A modern-day action thriller with touches of “Indiana Jones” and “National Treasure,” creators Matthew Federman and Stephen Scaia deliver an odd couple globe-trotting adventure about an antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to take down a notorious thief/terrorist (played by “The Mummy’s” Oded Fehr.)

Matt Barr, previously seen in the CW’s “Valor” and Fox’s “Sleepy Hollow,” leads the cast alongside Sofia Pernas, whose recent TV credits include “Jane the Virgin” and NBC’s “The Brave.” The series also stars Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Alicia Coppola, and Mark Gagliardi, with (as seen in the trailer) John Larroquette making a cameo appearance.

Federman and Scaia are no strangers to the CBS family, having previously worked together on the 2015-2016 adaptation of “Limitless.” Their other TV work includes “Human Target,” “Warehouse 13,” and “Jericho.”

Whether “Blood and Treasure” can deliver on the same fun that previous CBS summer experiments remains to be seen, but for those who are tired of waiting for a new “Indiana Jones” sequel and are looking for blockbuster-style action that doesn’t involve superheroes, it could be a welcome diversion during the quieter months of television. (And the chemistry between Barr and Pernas shows promise.) Check out the official trailer and first look photos below. “Blood and Treasure” premieres Tuesday, May 21 on CBS.

Jonathan Wenk/CBS

Didier Baverel/CBS

Jonathan Wenk/CBS

Jonathan Wenk/CBS

