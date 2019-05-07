Disney Serves ‘Bob’s Burgers’ the Movie an Official 2020 Release Date

The release date echoes that of another famous animated family's big screen debut.

Big news for fans of food puns and touching butts: The Belcher family’s big screen debut has an official date. Disney announced on Tuesday its release plans for the next several years, and included in the reveal was the news that “Bob’s Burgers,” the film, is officially confirmed to premiere on July 17, 2020.

Featuring the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal, the adventures of a hardscrabble family running a small burger restaurant has been a cornerstone of the Fox animation lineup since 2011. Based on its success, the “Bob’s Burgers” movie was officially ordered in 2017, with series creator Loren Bouchard saying then:

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen. We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

While the 2017 announcement did come with a target date of July 17, 2020 for the movie’s release, a lot has changed for Fox animation since then thanks to the Disney acquisition. News about the film’s development has been scant since the initial announcement of the project, and this confirmation is thus welcome information for anyone worried about how the Disney deal might impact the movie’s release.

Meanwhile, the July date is close to the release date for another stalwart Fox network animated series which got a feature spin-off — “The Simpsons Movie” came out on July 27, 2007. That series, of course, is still going strong today; meanwhile, “Bob’s Burgers” has been renewed for its 10th season, and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Bob’s Burgers” airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

