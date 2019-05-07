‘BoJack Horseman’: 200 Fans Across the World Recreate Last Season’s Episode-Length Eulogy — Watch

A crowdsourced video edited together submissions from over 40 countries, each with one person performing the monologue from Season 5's "Free Churro."

Season 5 of the Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman” delivered more than its share of standout episodes. But “Free Churro,” the standalone chapter which finds Will Arnett’s title character delivering an impromptu remembrance of his late mother, caught the attention of fans across the globe.

The “Free Churro Project,” initiated through the Instagram account @bojackhiddenjokes and edited by Ben K. Adams, cuts together 200 different self-produced performances of the monologue. Submissions were filmed in different locations around the world, with people from over 40 countries participating.

But even with various global entries, there’s also plenty of variation in how each person delivers their portion of the script. Most are direct addresses to camera, but some take different inspiration from BoJack’s appearance. A few perform their parts in a full suit, while others adopt his trademark diamond-patterned forehead.

The video caught the attention of series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who wrote the episode. Last year, when “Free Churro” premiered, Bob-Waksberg explained that Arnett’s performance wasn’t overly directed. “Usually when we record, we try to get two or three takes for every line,” Bob-Waksberg told IndieWire at the time. “But mostly it is just his cold read and his take on the character in the moment. There was very little direction given on this episode.”

It’s a testament to the episode that these disparate interpretations all seem to work in their own way. Some people deliver it while drinking or smoking. One fan even animated themselves in the style of the show’s human characters and added voiceover of their own. Bedrooms, bars, and outside patios all end up being stand-ins for the episode’s single location.

For anyone wondering if this also includes a recreation of the episode’s final reveal: Yep, there’s a DIY version of that moment, too. The credits for the show (delivered over the familiar tune that closes out most “BoJack” episodes) list the handles of each individual who lent their adaptation to the overall effort.

Watch the full video (complete with a horse mask and an off-screen rim shot) below:

“BoJack Horseman” Season 6 is expected to arrive on Netflix sometime later this year.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.