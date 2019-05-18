‘Booksmart’: Watch the First 6 Minutes of Olivia Wilde’s Acclaimed Comedy

After its SXSW premiere, the film is finally about to open.

Good morning, reader. Take a deep breath. Good — you’re ready to dominate this day and watch the first six minutes of “Booksmart,” Olivia Wilde’s acclaimed directorial debut. The film doesn’t open theatrically until next week, but Annapurna has made the first six minutes available to watch online as a kind of end-of-the-school-year treat. Avail yourself of the uncut preview below.

It introduces us to Molly (Beanie Feldstein) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever), two high-school seniors who’ve played by the rules their entire lives and now want to finally have some fun before heading off to college. Like the protagonists of many a teen comedy before them, the two besties are extremely close with one another but have few other friends to speak of. After making their way through the halls of their school, they have brief meetings with their apathetic principal (Jason Sudeikis) and favorite teacher (Jessica Williams) before Molly glimpses the guy we can only assume is her crush.

In his review of the film, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote that “Olivia Wilde’s feature directorial debut transforms Katie Silberman’s episodic script into a relentless stream of hilarious antics rooted as much in the authentic chemistry of its two leads as their zany misadventures. The best comedy of its kind since ‘Superbad,’ Wilde’s slick, unpredictable romp can sometimes feel like several movies at once. This riotous, candy-colored celebration of sisterhood is so dense with anarchic developments it often threatens to collapse into itself, but avoids lingering on any gag long enough to let that happen.”

Billie Lourd, Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, and Skyler Gisondo co-star in the film, which had its world premiere at South by Southwest. Annapurna will release “Booksmart” in theaters next Friday, May 24.

