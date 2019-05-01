Breaking Film Industry News — Awards, Acquisitions, Festival Buzz, Grants, and More

Everything industry insiders need to know this month at the movies, from newly announced awards to festival lineups, acquisitions and more.

May 1

– The Provincetown International Film Festival (PIFF) announced today its complete lineup of narrative, documentary, and short films, as well as special tributes. Acclaimed writer/director/actor John Cameron Mitchell will be named the 2019 “Filmmaker on the Edge.” Mitchell, who won the PIFF Audience Award for his “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” in 2001, will return to Provincetown to accept the festival’s highest filmmaking honor in conversation with resident artist John Waters on Saturday, June 15 at Town Hall. Mitchell’s original musical podcast Anthem: Homunculus is now available on Luminary Media.

“We’re thrilled to honor John Cameron Mitchell as our 2019 Filmmaker on the Edge,” said Andrew Peterson, PIFF’s Director of Programming. “With each new project he surprises and delights us with his singular point of view, style, and skill. His conversation with John Waters is sure to be one for the history books!”

Additionally, actress and producer Jillian Bell will receive the festival’s third annual “Next Wave Award,” which recognizes those who have exciting and distinctive voices, take artistic risks, and have a passionate commitment to independent film. Bell will be in attendance to accept the award in conversation and in support of her film “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” which will open the festival.

– Call for Entries open today for the 2020 Oxford Film Festival, which has moved to March taking place in Oxford, Mississippi, March 18-22, 2020. The 17th edition of the popular regional film festival again features OFF’s screenplay competition with cash prizes, as well as a reduced submission fee incentive for female filmmakers and people with disabilities. All juried competition winners will receive cash prizes along with their awards.

In an official statement, Oxford Film Festival Executive Director Melanie Addington, said, “The move to March was inspired by a desire to give us a little more breathing room following the Academy Awards broadcast and the conclusion of the Sundance Film Festival, opening up more potential for select films to play that fest as well as Oxford FF.”

Led by Addington, the Oxford FF will screen films in all genres, and focusing on “discoveries” through its film selections via submissions, as well as celebrating short screenplay writers and promoting and celebrating Mississippi filmmakers culminating in the presentation of the film festival’s award ceremony.

At the forefront of film festivals offering concrete policies and actions on behalf of films created by people with disabilities, and/or featuring performers with disabilities – those filmmakers can receive a 50% submission fee discount using code ReelOXFF2.

Addington has also re-confirmed her pledge that OFF will keep the efforts going as long as it takes to get to 50-50 female to male representation. When submitting their films to Film Freeway for consideration by the festival, women should use the following submission code to receive their 50% discount: BlacheOXFF. The festival also joined the Parity Pledge to get to 50-50 by 2020 joining festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, and more.

Submissions can be made right here, and more information is available at the festival’s official website.

– The Sundance Institute’s Theatre Program has announced the nineteen artists who represent the creative teams that will convene to develop new work at the annual Lab at the Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah July 8-28.

Eight genre-spanning pieces, encompassing plays, musicals, and interdisciplinary work for the stage, are among the works being developed by fifteen Fellows and four Artists-in-Residence. This year’s cohort was selected by Theatre Program Artistic Director Philip Himberg, with support of a six-member Advisory Committee and in partnership with Producing Director Christopher Hibma.

The Lab offers these emerging and established theatre makers the opportunity to evolve their work with the benefit of a full acting company, a robust group of experienced dramaturgs and advisors, and the context of an intimate artistic community.

This is one of 24 residency Labs the Institute hosts each year for independent artists in theatre, film, new media and episodic content. The Theatre Program’s international activity supports mentorship and cross-cultural exchange, focused on Arabic artists from the Middle East, North Africa, and the diaspora, and has included programming in Lebanon, Germany, Morocco, France, and the U.S.

Additional Lab participants, including the acting company, stage management, dramaturgs, and creative advisors will be announced at a later date. You can see the full list right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.