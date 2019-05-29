Britain Fears Jennifer Lawrence Sex Spy as ‘Red Sparrow’ Is Named Most Complained About Film of 2018

The British Board of Film Classification says "Red Sparrow" and "Peter Rabbit" received more complaints than any other films last year.

Jennifer Lawrence’s “Red Sparrow” featured the Oscar-winning actor in one of her most provocative roles to date, and apparently that’s one of the reasons the movie was named by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) as the most complained about film of 2018. As reported by The Independent, the BBFC received 64 complaints about Lawrence and director Francis Lawrence’s Russian spy thriller. All of the complains against the movie argued that its 15 rating in the UK was too low due to the level of violence.

“Red Sparrow” cast Lawrence as a ballerina who is brainwashed into becoming a ruthless spy by the Russian government. The film received an R rating in North America for “strong violence, torture, sexual content , language and some graphic nudity.” American moviegoers under the age of 18 needed parental guidance to see the move in theaters, but in the UK the age minimum was lowered to 15. The BBFC said it gave “Red Sparrow” the 15 rating after it worked with Francis Lawrence, who agreed to cut one scene and reduce the film’s “strong sadistic and sexual violence.”

The second most complained about film in 2018 was the family adventure “Peter Rabbit,” which stirred controversy last year for featuring a scene in which the rabbit characters harm a human adult by knowingly using his food allergy against him. The BBFC received 50 complaints about the topic before “Peter Rabbit” was released in UK theaters but rejected the notion the scene would inspire bullying in real life.

“The scene in question … [is] part of an ongoing battle between the rabbits and the owner of a vegetable garden,” the BBFC report said. “The pelting with fruit is simply one of the ploys the rabbits use in order to overcome their nemesis in response to his attempts to trap them, electrocute them, drown them and blow them up.”

Additional complaints were filed to the BBFC regarding the trailer for 20th Century Fox’s “Love Simon,” which was certified PG. Some moviegoers claimed the “depiction of gay relationships to be inappropriate at the PG level,” but the BBFC rejected the claims and said it rates films “regardless of [the] sexual orientation” of characters featured in them.

