‘Call Me By Your Name’ Sequel: Author André Aciman Shares Film-Inspired Cover for ‘Find Me’

In addition to a sneak peek at the upcoming novel's cover, Aciman offered an update for when fans can expect this follow-up to be available.

Whispers of a “Call Me By Your Name” sequel have been around since before the film of the same name premiered in 2017, but a reunion between Elio and Oliver is now on the horizon — in book form, at least.

The original novel’s author, André Aciman, has unveiled the cover for “Find Me,” his follow-up set to hit bookstores for a late October release date. “Find Me” will not only check back in with Elio and Oliver (played by Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer in Luca Guadagnino’s film) after the events of “Call Me By Your Name,” but also explore what has happened to Elio’s father Samuel (Michael Stuhlbarg).

Per the official synopsis, Samuel travels “on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train with a beautiful young woman upends Sami’s plans and changes his life forever. Elio soon moves to Paris, where he, too, has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a New England college professor with a family, suddenly finds himself contemplating a return trip across the Atlantic.”

Aciman told Vulture earlier this year that seeing the film inspired him to return to the characters of Elio and Oliver. It appears that the film’s opening title font also had an influence on this new book, with “Find Me” taking up the cover in the same handwritten style. Before the film, print editions of “Call Me By Your Name” featured faceless photographs. Those appear to have given way to a more vibrant photo of pastel-colored Italian architecture, again calling to mind Guadagnino’s film.

Aciman first found acclaim for his nonfiction work, including his 1995 memoir “Out of Egypt.” The 2007 “Call Me By Your Name” was the first of Aciman’s four novels published to date, and his most recent one was 2017’s “Enigma Variations.”

After the critical and awards season success of “Call Me By Your Name,” Chalamet said that he, Guadagnino, and Hammer were all on board with revisiting the film themselves. “I know Luca really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1000% in,” Chalamet said at the time.

Since then, Hammer has backed off that enthusiasm, saying, “If we end up with an incredible script, and Timmy’s in, and Luca’s in, I’d be an asshole to say no…But at the same time, I’m like, that was such a special thing, why don’t we just leave that alone?”

Regardless of the sequel’s film status, “Find Me” is expected in bookstores on October 29.

