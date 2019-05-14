Back to IndieWire

The 2019 IndieWire Cannes Bible: Every Review, Interview, and News Item Posted During the Festival

The international film festival circuit's starriest event begins May 14 and runs through May 25.

Palais des FestivalsPreparations, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 08 May 2018

The Palais des Festivals at the Cannes Film Festival

Syspeo/Sipa/REX/Shutterstock

Lineup

2019 Cannes Film Festival Lineup: Terrence Malick, Xavier Dolan, Almodóvar Compete for Palme d’Or

2019 Cannes Critics’ Week Lineup Revealed, Including Jesse Eisenberg in ‘Vivarium’

Cannes: Directors’ Fortnight 2019 Lineup Includes Robert Pattinson’s ‘Lighthouse,’ Guadagnino Short Film

Cannes Classics 2019: Alfonso Cuarón to Present ‘The Shining’ in 4K

Pre-Festival Announcements and News

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Not Ready for Cannes Yet, But There’s Still Hope

Nicolas Winding Refn Will Deliver Cannes Masterclass on Working in Film and TV — Exclusive

Cannes Jury Announced: Elle Fanning, Yorgos Lanthimos, Kelly Reichardt Join Iñárritu

Quentin Tarantino to Compete for Cannes Palme d’Or With ‘Hollywood,’ 25 Years After ‘Pulp Fiction’

Pre-Festival Analysis

20 Shocks and Surprises From the 2019 Cannes Lineup, From Werner Herzog to Xavier Dolan

Cannes 2019: One Year After Gender Parity Pledge, Female-Directed Competition Titles See Small Increase

Potential Oscar Contenders of Cannes 2019 Include ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and Isabelle Huppert

Film Reviews

Interviews

Isabelle Huppert Says Her Performance in Cannes-Bound ‘Frankie’ Is Different than Anything She’s Done Before

Cannes’ Thierry Fremaux on Quentin Tarantino, Netflix, and the Future of Cinema

Bruno Dumont Explains Why His Cannes-Bound Medieval Saga ‘Joan of Arc’ Is Nothing Like ‘Game of Thrones’

Features

Cannes: Meet the Directors Competing for the Palme d’Or in 2019

Cannes 2019: 15 Most Anticipated Films At This Year’s Festival

Cannes 2019: Meet the 15 Female Filmmakers Premiering Films at the Festival

Podcasts

Cannes 2019: Why This Year’s Lineup Holds a Lot of Potential — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Tarantino at Cannes: What the Auteur’s Arrival in Competition Says About ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Press Conferences, Panels, and Events

Festival News, Clips, Trailers, Posters, and More

‘Sick, Sick, Sick’ Teaser: Obsessive Love Reigns Supreme in Alice Furtado’s Cannes Feature Debut — Exclusive

‘And Then We Danced’ Trailer: First Look at Georgian Gay Dance Romance Ahead of Cannes Debut

‘Family Romance, LLC’ Trailer: Werner Herzog’s Secretive Japan Project Is Here

‘For Sama’ Trailer: Syria’s Ongoing Conflict Gets a Female Face

Acquisitions

Cannes: Sony Pictures Classics Takes Ira Sachs’ Isabelle Huppert-Starring ‘Frankie’ in First Festival Deal

HBO Lands Asif Kapadia’s Hot Cannes Documentary ‘Diego Maradona’

