Cannes Market Stirs Controversy With Movie Poster of Donald Trump’s Decapitated Head

The B-movie "When Women Rule the World" takes place in 2121 in an apocalyptic world of Trump's making.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival market is gaining national attention this year because of a movie poster that features the decapitated head of Donald Trump. The film, a science-fiction B-movie homage entitled “When Women Rule the World,” is the directorial debut of writer-director-producer Sheldon Silverstein. The poster features a woman holding Trump’s head, complete with the president’s trademark red Make America Great Again hat.

According to the official website for “When Women Rule the World,” the film takes place in 2121 after Donald Trump has caused the apocalypse by starting World War III. Trump drove the world into chaos after a disagreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin over who has the bigger penis.

The official synopsis reads: “Reality-show mogul Michael Bray and his Russian fiancé, Maria Putin — along with Susan Tolby, Michael’s tough associate producer, and Jon Dawson, brilliant nerd and social media guru — are driving to Las Vegas to begin production of their latest TV series, ‘Showgirl Wars.’ They blunder into a time vortex and are transmitted to the future, 2121 A.D, after Trump has pushed the button, and World War Three and climate change have decimated life on earth.”

Silverstein has described his film as a satire, but the image of a decapitated Donald Trump isn’t being universally accepted across America. The image recalls Kathy Griffin’s controversial photos in which she posed with Trump’s bloody head. The backlash Griffin faced led to death threats against her. CNN even fired her from her annual gig hosting the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper.

“When Women Rule the World” was at the Cannes market looking for a distributor. Silverstein screened footage for potential buyers but the movie has yet to be acquired. The poster is one of few politically-charged moments to come out of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, which has largely remained focused on the films and not global headlines. The festival runs through Saturday, May 25.

Check out the poster for “When Women Rule the World” below, plus watch the movie’s official trailer.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.