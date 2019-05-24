Cannes Un Certain Regard Winners Revealed: ‘The Climb,’ ‘Joan of Arc,’ and More

Films by Bruno Dumont, Albert Serra, and Chiara Mastroianni have been awarded prizes at Cannes.

The 2019 Cannes Film Festival has announced the winners in the Un Certain Regard sidebar. The section’s jury was headed by “Capernaum” director Nadine Labaki. Fellow jury members included Marina Foïs (actress, France), Nurhan Sekerci-Porst (producer, Germany), Lisandro Alonso (director, Argentina), and Lukas Dhont (director, Belgium).

“We would like to express the great pleasure we had diving into the diversity of this selection,” the jury wrote in a statement accompanying the list of 2019 winners. “This on many levels: on the subjects, on the way cinematic tools were used and on the portayal of its characters. It was very stimulating to have seen, side by side, filmmakers that master their langage so well and others still finding their way to mastery.”

The Un Certain Regard top prize went to Karim Ainouz’s “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao.” Other winners included Bruno Dumont’s “Joan of Arc,” Albert Serra’s “Liberte,” and Michael Angelo Covino’s “The Climb,” which was recently picked up by Sony Pictures Classics.

The full list of 2019 Un Certain Regard winners is below.

Un Certain Regard Award: “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao,” Karim Ainouz

Jury Prize: “The Fire Will Come,” Oliver Laxe

Best Director: Kantemir Balagov, “Beanpole”

Best Performance: Chiara Mastroianni, “On a Magical Night”

Un Certain Regard Heart Prize: “The Climb” and “A Brother’s Love”

Special Jury Prize: Albert Serra, “Liberte”

Special Jury Mention: “Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont

