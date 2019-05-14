Cate Blanchett Will Star in and Co-Create Immigration-Themed TV Series ‘Stateless’

The actress' next TV project "Mrs. America" also announced a group of new cast members, including Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, and Melanie Lynskey.

To the list of notable TV creators, add Cate Blanchett. The acclaimed, award-winning address is set to star in “Stateless,” a six-episode drama she is co-creating for the Australian network ABC.

The ensemble drama, which draws details from real-life cases, will follow four different individuals being detained at an Australian immigration center. The show’s announced cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski, Dominic West, Jai Courtney, Fayssal Bazzi, and Asher Keddie.

Elise McCredie, who co-created “Stateless” along with Blanchett and Tony Ayres, will serve as showrunner and writer on the series. Emma Freeman and Jocelyn Moorhouse are set to direct episodes on the show.

Tuesday also brought new details on Blanchett’s other upcoming TV effort, the Phyllis Schlafly biography series “Mrs. America.” Set to premiere on FX, the limited series will profile Schlafly, a conservative figure who came to national prominence opposing the Equal Rights Amendment. Nearly a dozen other cast members were announced for the series, many playing prominent individuals in the emerging women’s movement.

Uzo Aduba is set to play Shirley Chisholm, whose historic 1972 presidential campaign broke barriers for women of color in national politics. Rose Byrne will play movement leader Gloria Steinem, while Tracey Ullman will play iconic “The Feminine Mystique” author Betty Friedan. James Marsden (as Illinois representative Phil Crane), John Slattery (as Phyllis’ husband, Fred), Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, Ari Graynor, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Kayli Carter round out the notable additions.

As previously announced, filmmaking team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will direct the opening two episodes of “Mrs. America,” after recently making their blockbuster debut with the MCU entry “Captain Marvel.” The nine-part series will debut on FX next year.

