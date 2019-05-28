Tywin Lannister Actor Charles Dance Shades ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending: ‘I Was Confused’

Dance played the Lannister patriarch for four seasons of the HBO fantasy blockbuster.

Charles Dance spent four seasons on “Game of Thrones” playing the conniving and tough-loving Tywin Lannister, father of Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), and the actor took a nod from his character when reacting with brutal honesty to the much debated “Thrones” season finale. A clip of Dance’s recent appearance on “Good Morning Britain” is going viral (via The Playlist) due to the actor’s underwhelming reaction to the final “Thrones” episodes

“I was confused,” Dance said about where the all the characters end up in the finale. “[I] got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hmmm, okay…’ There’s little Arya, she’s going off on a cruise somewhere. Poor Jon, going back up north beyond the wall. And then there’s Tyrion. And all the people left alive are saying, ‘What do we do now? Should we have a cup of tea?’ And I thought, ‘Ahhh, I don’t know.’”

Dance is hardly the first “Thrones” actor to give the show a decent amount of shade in its final season. Conleth Hill, who starred as Varys on the series, went viral earlier this month for saying he felt the “last couple seasons” of the show were frustrating. Hill told Entertainment Weekly he was upset his character fell by the wayside during the show’s last two seasons. The showrunners’ decision not to let Varys react to Littlefinger’s death in Season 7 was a particular sore spot for Hill.

“I was very bummed to not have a final scene with [Littlefinger],” Hill said. “I was bummed not to have any reaction to him dying, if he was my nemesis. That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show. It was kind of frustrating. As a whole it’s been overwhelmingly positive and brilliant but I suppose the last couple seasons weren’t my favorite.”

Dance is currently making the press rounds in support of his new movie, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” The actor stars opposite Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chander, and Millie Bobby Brown in the Warner Bros. tentpole, in theaters nationwide May 31. Watch Dance’s “Thrones” comments in the video below.

Listen, if Charles Dance says the ending was crap, then the ending is crap. He played Tywin Lannister for god’s sakes!! pic.twitter.com/NQlA8jjc2H — Tati (@Hemswobrien) May 24, 2019

