Christopher Nolan’s Action Epic Is Titled ‘Tenet,’ Hoyte van Hoytema and Ludwig Göransson Sign On

Nolan regular Michael Caine is also joining the cast after sitting out "Dunkirk."

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming action movie set for release in 2020 now has an official title: “Tenet.” Up until now the project has been described as a “massive, innovative, action blockbuster which will again be shown in Imax,” but Variety now confirms the movie is set in the world of international espionage. Plot specifics remain under wraps. The movie will be filmed across seven countries.

Joining previously announced cast members John David Washington and Robert Pattinson are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine. Branagh previously starred in Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” which earned Nolan his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Caine has been a frequent collaborator of Nolan’s as a co-star in “Inception,” “The Prestige,” and “The Dark Knight” trilogy. “Tenet” will be a reunion between Nolan and Caine after the actor sat out “Dunkirk.”

“Tenet” will also reunite Nolan with cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who previously shot his efforts “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk.” The latter earned Hoytema an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematographer. In an exciting move, “Tenet” will team up Nolan with composer Ludwig Göransson for the first time. Göransson just won the Oscar for Best Original Score thanks to his work on “Black Panther.” Other crew member joining Nolan include production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson.

Related 'The Lighthouse' Ignites Cannes, Along With Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe Oscar Talk

'The Lighthouse' Review: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe Are Nautical Madmen in Gripping Psychodrama

While further details about “Tenet” will not be revealed, Pattinson provided one hell of a tease earlier this year when he said the script for Nolan’s new feature is unreal.

“I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself,” Pattinson told USA Today. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing “Tenet” in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2020.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.