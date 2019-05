Complete List of Daytime Emmy and Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Awards Winners

Big winners included "General Hospital," "Sesame Street," and Alex Trebek.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5, in addition to the Daytime Emmy Creative Arts Awards on May 3, celebrating the very best of programming airing from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.

This year’s winners spanned a host of shows, including multiple wins for “General Hospital,” “Sesame Street,” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Beloved longtime host of “Jeopardy” Alex Trebek won his sixth Outstanding Game Show Host Emmy Award and received a standing ovation upon reception. Trebek announced in March that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer and was aggressively fighting the disease.

The May 5 ceremony, hosted by Mario Lopez (“EXTRA”) and Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) highlighted the careers of both “Judge Judy” Sheindlin and Chef Jacques Pepin, awarding both Lifetime Achievement Awards. It also featured a retrospective on Kathie Lee Gifford’s career, in light of her recent departure from “Today,” as well as a look at the 50th anniversary of “Sesame Street.”

A full list of Daytime Emmy and Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards can be found below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Executive Producer: Mal Young

Supervising Producers: Lisa De Cazotte, John Fisher, Josh Griffith, and Anthony Morina

Outstanding Game Show

“Family Feud” SYNDICATED

Executive Producer: Gaby Johnston

Co-Executive Producers: Kristin Bjorklund, Sara Dansby, and Brian Hawley

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” SYNDICATED

Executive Producer/Host: Lauren Lake

Executive Producer: David Armour, Myeshia Mizuno

Co-Executive Producer Angela Smith

Outstanding Morning Program

“CBS Sunday Morning” CBS

Executive Producer: Rand Morrison

Senior Producers: Gavin Boyle, Ramon Parkins, Amy Rosner, Jason Sacca

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

“Despierta America” Univision

Executive Producer: Luz Maria Doria

General Producer: Victor Santiago

Senior Producers: Conchi Alfonso, Carmen Herrera, Gilcia Marquez, Aura Subuyuc, and Malli Valdes

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

“Rachael Ray” SYNDICATED

Senior Executive Producer: Janet Annino

Executive Producers: Rachael Ray, Andrew Goldman, and Meredith Weintraub

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

Executive Producers: Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Kevin A. Leman II, Derek Westervelt

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

“Six Dreams” Amazon Prime Video

Executive Producers: Justin Webster, Laura Fdez. Espespo, Bernat Elias Lisbona, and Javier Méndez

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

“DailyMailTV” SYNDICATED

Executive Producers: Carla Pennington, Jeffrey Wilson, Jay McGraw, Dr. Phillip C. McGraw, and Martin Clarke

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, as Steffy Forrester “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, as Sonny Corinthos “General Hospital” ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry “General Hospital” ABC

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail, as Mike Corbin “General Hospital” ABC

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Hayley Erin, as Kiki Jerome “General Hospital” ABC

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Kyler Pettis, as Theo Carver “Days of Our Lives” NBC

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Patricia Bethune, as Nurse Mary Pat “General Hospital” ABC

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli “Valerie’s Home Cooking” Food Network

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Alejandra Oraa, “Destinos” CNN en Español

Outstanding Game Show Host

Alex Trebek “Jeopardy!” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb “Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda” NBC

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” SYNDICATED

Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Head Writer Mal Young

Writers: Amanda Beall, Jeff Beldner, Sara Bibel, Matt Clifford, Michael Conforti, Susan Dansby, Christopher Dunn, Janice Ferri Esser, Christian McLaughlin, Beth Milstein, Dave Rupel, Anne Schoettle, Natalie Minardi Slater, Teresa Zimmerman

Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Directors: Michael Eilbaum, Sally McDonald, Owen Renfroe

Associate Directors: Derek Berlatsky, Andrew Hachem, Robbin Phillips

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Series

“Sesame Street” HBO

Executive Producers: Brown Johnson, Benjamin Lehmann

Senior Producer Stephanie Longardo

Coordinating Producer Mindy Fila

Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series

“Odd Squad” PBS

Executive Producers: Ellen Doherty, J.J. Johnson, Tim McKeon, Blair Powers

Outstanding Short Format Children’s Program

“Nick Jr Color Song: RED”

Nickelodeon SVP, Brand Creative Matthew Perreault

VP, Creative Director Lauren Muir

VP, Brand Creative Strategy & Editorial Liza Demby

Director of Production Rick Deutsch

Outstanding Preschool Children’s Animated Series

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” PBS

Executive Producers: Angela Santomero, Kevin Morrison, Vince Commisso

Supervising Producers: Tanya Green, Sarah Wallendjack

Outstanding Children’s Animated Series

“The Loud House” Nickelodeon

Co-Executive Producer Michael Rubiner

Producer Karen Malach

Outstanding Special Class Animated Program

“Watership Down” Netflix

Executive Producers: Rory Aitken, Ben Irving, Eleanor Moran, Noam Murro, Ben Pugh, Matthew Read, Martin Rosen, Josh Varney

Outstanding Educational or Informational Series

“Weird But True” National Geographic Kids

Executive Producers: Nathan Moore, Steve Rotfeld, Tracy Rudolph Jackson

Supervising Producer Susie Ryan

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

“Ask This Old House” PBS

Executive Producer Chris Wolfe

Senior Producer Heath Racela

Producer Sarah Chasse

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

“Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” PBS

Executive Producer: Samantha Brown, Kevin O’Leary

Series Producer Sylvia Caminer

Producer Michael Indjeian

Outstanding Special Class Series

“Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” PBS

Executive Producer: Brenda Brkusic Milinkovic, Donna Pennestri, John Ross, Andrew Russell

Outstanding Special Class Special

“Quiet Heroes” Logo TV

Executive Producers: Tajamika Paxton, Pamela Post, Jared Ruga, Jonathan M. Ruga, Scott F. Young

Outstanding Special Class – Short Format Daytime Program

“Treatment Box – Opioids” Truth

Managing Partners: Ari Kuschnir, Brian Latt, Kate Oppenheim

Executive Film Producer: Jim Haight, Carlin Wilson-Webb

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program

“Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios

Director Eric Darnell

Executive Producers: John Legend, Maureen Fan, Kane Lee, Larry Cutler, Ty Stiklorius

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Topical

“The Star Wars Show” YouTube.com

Executive Producer Mickey Capoferri

Producers: Scott Bromley, John Harper

Associate Producer/Host Andi Gutierrez

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement – Brand Image Campaign – Network or Program

“Black History Month Campaign” Nickelodeon

EVP Creative Promotions Kim Rosenblum

SVP Creative Director Tony Maxwell

SVP Creative Director – Brand Design Michael Waldron

VP Creative Director Erica Ottenberg

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Vanessa Baden Kelly, as Journee “Giants” YouTube.com

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Kevin Spirtas, as Brian Stone “After Forever” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Erin Cherry, as Brenda “After Forever” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Terrence Terrell, as Kwasi Asamoah “Giants” YouTube.com

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Daytime Drama Series

Sean Patrick Flanery, as Ty Garrett “The Bay The Series” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performer in a Children’s, Family Viewing or Special Class Program

Michela Luci, as Dana Dino “Dana” Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program

Jay Baruchel, as Hiccup “Dragons: Race to the Edge” Netflix

Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Ben Diskin, as Gonzo, Rizzo “Muppet Babies” Disney Junior

Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children’s or Special Class Program

Samantha Brown “Samantha Brown’s Places To Love” PBS

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives” NBC

Casting Directors: Bob Lambert, Marnie Saitta

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Production Designer David Hoffmann

Art Director Jennifer Savala

Set Decorators: Fred Cooper, Jennifer Haybach, Justine Mercado, Raquel Tarbet

Outstanding Technical Team for a Drama Series

“The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Technical Director Gary Chamberlin

Camera Operators: Ted L. Morales, John Carlson, Dean LaMont, Nico Svoboda

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Production Mixer Andrzej Warzocha

Post-Production Mixer Dean Johnson

Boom Operators: Ricky Alvarez, Joseph Lawrence, Thomas Luth, Mark Mooney, Nico Svoboda

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives” NBC

Music Directors Paul Antonelli, Steve Reinhardt

Composers Ken Corday, D. Brent Nelson

Outstanding Costume Design for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Costume Designers Scott Burkhart, Elif Inanc

Costume Stylists: Craig Aspden, Theresa Broadnax, Juliet Huerta, Tony Lorito, Andreea Moldovan, Kay Wataguchi

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Drama Series

“The Young and the Restless” CBS

Hairstylists: Vanessa Bragdon, Adrianna Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriguez, Dorchelle Stafford, Jackie Zavala

Outstanding Makeup for a Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives” NBC

Head Makeup Artist Nick Schillace

Makeup Artists: Elizabeth Dahl, Karen Dahl, Deidre Decker

Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series or Special

“Elena of Avalor” Disney Junior

Casting By Jennifer Trujillo

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation – Winners

Kal Athannassov, Character Designer “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios

Alan Bodner, Production Designer “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures” Disney Channel

Cody Gramstad, Production Designer “Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios

Yizhou Li, Character Animator “Tumble Leaf” Amazon Prime Video

Brian Woods, Background Designer “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventures” Disney Channel

Kevin Wotton, Storyboard Artist “Spirit Riding Free” Netflix

Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series

“After Forever” Amazon Prime Video

Co-Head Writers: Michael Slade, Kevin Spirtas

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Ask the StoryBots” Netflix

Writers: Jeff Gill, Evan Spiridellis, Gregg Spiridellis, Jacob Streilein, Nate Theis, Eddie West

Outstanding Writing for an Animated Program

“The Loud House” Nickelodeon

Writers: Sammie Crowley, Karla Sakas Shropshire, Sheela Shrinivas, Kevin Sullivan, Whitney Wetta

Outstanding Writing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s, Family Viewing

“Odd Squad” PBS

Head Writer Tim McKeon

Writer/Story Editor Mark De Angelis

Writer Adam Peltzman

Junior Story Editor Robby Hoffman

Outstanding Writing Special Class

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

Head Writers: Jason Gelles, Kevin A. Leman II, Lauren Pomerantz

Writers: Alison Balian, Jason Blackman, Jamie Brunton, Ellen DeGeneres, Bente Engelstoft, Rick Mitchell, Gil Rief, Troy Thomas, Michael Tiberi, Adam Yenser

Outstanding Directing for a Digital Drama Series

“After Forever” Amazon Prime Video

Director Jennifer Pepperman

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Program

“Crow: The Legend” Baobab Studios

Director Eric Darnell

Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Ask the StoryBots” Netflix

Directors: Jeff Gill, Evan Spiridellis, Jacob Streilein

Outstanding Directing for a Children’s, Preschool Children’s or Family Viewing Program

“Odd Squad: World Turned Odd” PBS

Director J.J. Johnson

Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Lifestyle, Culinary, Travel or Educational and Informational Program

“1st Look” NBC

Director Brian Mait

Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Lifestyle/Culinary or Educational and Informational Program

“Milk Street” PBS

Director Jan Maliszewski

Outstanding Directing for a Talk Show, Entertainment News or Morning Program

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

Director Liz Patrick

Associate Directors: Ken Cooper, Huck Hackstedt

Outstanding Directing for a Game Show

“Family Feud” SYNDICATED

Director Ken Fuchs

Outstanding Directing Special

“Class Time For Ilhan Fuse”

Director and Producer Norah Shapiro

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

“The Talk” CBS

Production Designers: Jeff Hall, Matt Tognacci

Set Decorator Stephen Paul Fackrell

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Live Action Program

“Six Dreams” Amazon Prime Video

Graphics: Kote Berberecho, Jordi Rins

Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for an Animated Program

“Hilda” Netflix

Director Andy Coyle

Animation Director Megan Ferguson

Animators: Rob Buchanan, Melissa Courville, Chloe Couture, Todd Faux, Matt Friesen, Emily Hann, Stephen Harding, Megan Harries, Michelle Labonte, David Laliberte, Diane Lepage, Ross Love, Jessie Moore, Amanda Myre, Terry O’Reilly, Shawn Pyke, Matt Said, Allen Tam, Collin Tsandilis, Kyle Vermette, Alex Wang

Outstanding Lighting Direction

“The Inspectors” CBS

Lighting Directors Sherri Kauk, Matthew Lipton

Outstanding Technical Team

“The Price Is Right” CBS

Technical Director Glenn Koch

Electronic Camera: Wayne Getchell, Edward Nelson, Brent Roberts, Bob Smith, Fernando Thomas

Outstanding Cinematography

“Tumble Leaf” Amazon Prime Video

Director of Photography Jeffrey Gardner

Outstanding Single Camera Editing

“Eat. Race. Win.” Amazon Prime Video

Editors: Giacomo Ambrosini, RJ Bain, Renee Barron, Michael Brown, Carol Carimi Acutt

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing

“Sesame Street” HBO

Supervising Editors: Todd E. James, Memo Salazar Editors Ed Kulzer, Chris Reinhart, Jordan Santora

Outstanding Live and Direct to Tape Sound Mixing

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” SYNDICATED

Production Mixer Terry Fountain

Pre-Production Mixers: Liz Cabral, Phil Gebhardt, Chuck Orozco

Outstanding Sound Mixing for an Animated Program

“Tales of Arcadia: 3Below” Netflix

Re-Recording Mixer Carlos Sanches

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Beat Bugs” Netflix

Re-Recording Mixers: Sam Gain-Emery, Sam Hayward, Thom Keller

Lead Music Producer/Mixer Daniel Denholm

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Live Action Program

“The Who Was? Show” Netflix

Sound Editor Jay Fisher

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

“Lego DC Super Heroes – The Flash!”

Digital Release Supervising Sound Editors: Devon Bowman, Rob McIntyre

Sound Effects Editors: Evan R. Dockter, Andrew Ing, Lawrence Reyes, Marc Schmidt, Ezra Walker

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

“Vampirina” Disney Junior

Sound Supervisor Otis Van Osten

Sound Editor Marcos Abrom

Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Eric Lews

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

“The Tom & Jerry Show” Cartoon Network

Composers: Vivek Maddala, Steve Morell, John Van Tongeren

Outstanding Original Song

“You’re the One” “The Bold and the Beautiful” CBS

Composers & Lyricists: Bradley P. Bell, Anthony Ferrari, Casey Kasprzyk Composer Matt Pavolitis

Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s or Animated Program

“Making a World With My Friend” “Peg+Cat” PBS

Composer D.D. Jackson

Lyricist Billy Aronson

Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program

The Cast of The Band’s Visit – “Answer Me” “Today Show” NBC

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

“The New Legends of Monkey” Netflix

Costume Designer Liz McGregor

Outstanding Hairstyling

“The Talk” CBS

Hairstylists: Vickie Mynes, Lucianna Pezzolo, Angela Stevens, Nicole Walpert

Outstanding Makeup

“The Talk” CBS

Makeup Artists: Jude Alcala, Ernesto Casillas, Michelle Daurio, Dell McDonald, Ann-Marie Oliver, Gabbi Pascua

