Constance Wu Is ‘So Upset’ After ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Gets Renewed for Season 6

The "Crazy Rich Asians" star took to Twitter to express her displeasure.

UPDATED: Constance Wu is going to have a job this fall, but she doesn’t sound too happy about it. Following the news that her ABC comedy series “Fresh Off the Boat” will be returning for a sixth season on ABC, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star posted a series of Twitter updates Friday afternoon that indicated her displeasure.

Her initial comments — “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck.” and “Fucking hell.” — were followed by a response to a Twitter follower congratulating her on the show’s renewal:

UPDATE: Beyond Wu’s tweets, as reported by TVLine the actor also commented “Dislike” on the ABC Instagram post announcing the renewal news. The “Dislike” comment has since been deleted, as well as Wu’s “No it’s not” reply, with Wu posting the below follow-up:

That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 10, 2019

“Fresh Off the Boat,” based on the memoir by Eddie Huang, features Wu and Randall Park as parents raising three young boys in Orlando, Florida. The series was moved to Fridays this year and experienced a ratings decline in its new time slot but still performed decently for ABC. It’s also now, following the Disney/Fox merger, a show owned fully by the network (it’s a 20th Century Fox Television production).

However, series creator Nahnatchka Khan is leaving the show at the end of Season 5, per her new exclusive deal with Universal Television, and Wu also is poised to make the leap to a film career, with a big role in Lorene Scafaria’s upcoming “Hustlers” and an option to appear in the “Crazy Rich Asians” sequel.

IndieWire recognized Wu at our 2018 IndieWire Honors event following the success of “Crazy Rich Asians.” Prior to her breakout role in “Fresh Off the Boat,” Wu’s career included roles in the 2011 film “Sound of My Voice,” the Starz series “Torchwood: Miracle Day,” and Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital.”

ABC had no statement on Wu’s comments as of Friday afternoon. IndieWire has also reached out to Wu’s representatives for further comment.

UPDATE #2: Wu once again took to Twitter, claiming that her earlier tweets were “ill timed” and that she is “so grateful for FOTB renewal.”

Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too😘 — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) May 11, 2019

