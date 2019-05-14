‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Live Radio City Show Is ‘R-Rated’ Says Rachel Bloom

The actress teases that there are plenty of fresh new songs and other surprises that weren’t in The CW special.

“It’s very racy and I can’t say that enough. This is probably an R-rated show,” said Rachel Bloom about the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Live” show taking place at Radio City Music Hall on May 14.

That take is a far cry from the comparatively tame live performance in Los Angeles that was taped and aired on The CW immediately following the series finale episode on April 5. That show had featured the majority of the “Crazy Ex” cast singing popular songs such as “Fit Hot Guys Have Problems, Too,” “Let’s Generalize About Men,” “Anti-Depressants Are So Not a Big Deal,” and “Angry, Mad,” among more than a dozen others chosen from the series’ 157 original songs.

But even if fans have watched that program, there will be plenty of new performances and a far more risqué tone than what was broadcast.

“It’s always a living, breathing thing. We’re always adding new stuff. This show we have three or four new numbers that we’ve never done on stage before ever. We have people in numbers they haven’t done, we have new ways of doing the numbers,” said Bloom.

“The other big thing is we can be dirty in this, and so there is one particular song I’m doing that is kind of the way I always wanted to do the song, but we couldn’t do it on The CW,” she added. “I’m very excited to be able to finally do it the way I want.”

Among some of the new songs added to the setlist is “I Go to the Zoo,” which Scott Michael Foster sings as Nathaniel, and “JAP Battle,” which will feature a surprise performance by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna.

“Rachel has trained me to do ‘JAP’ Battle,” said Brosh McKenna. “She is my stage mother. It’s just so fun and so silly and so great.”

Bloom, who was walking to see “Beetlejuice” during the phoner interview, is thrilled to be back in New York.

“The fans of my show seem like they’re all from the same city, which is ‘Harry Potter Musical Theater Self Aware In Therapy Nerd Town USA,’ which is where I’m from,” she said. “But as for New York City, this is where I went to school, this is where I always dreamed of being. There’s an energy to it from me that feels very full circle every time I’m back here.”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live Starring: Rachel Bloom” is at Radio City Music Hall 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 p.m. Wednesday. For tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.

