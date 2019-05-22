Daniel Craig to Undergo Ankle Surgery After Bond 25 Set Injury, Film’s Release Date Not Changing

Cary Fukunaga will continue production for the next couple weeks without his leading man.

James Bond is taking a break from the production of Bond 25. Per the official 007 Twitter account, actor Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery after suffering an injury on the set of the new James Bond movie. Craig was filming with director Cary Fukunaga in Jamaica when the accident happened. The surgery will not stop production, even though Craig will head to rehab for two weeks after the operation.

The official James Bond social media account wrote in a statement: “Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”

In addition to Craig, Bond 25 is seeing the returns of franchise players Naomi Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Rory Kinnear, and Lea Seydoux. Rami Malek has been in conversations to join the film for a couple months and now his casting his confirmed. He joins newcomers Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch. The role will be Malek’s first high profile gig since winning the Best Actor Oscar for “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The Bond 25 synopsis reads: “James Bond has left active service when his friend Felix Leiter enlists his help in the search for a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that they were abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen.”

MGM will open Bond 25 in theaters nationwide April 8, 2020.

