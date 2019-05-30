‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ First Trailer Predicts Danger for a Magical World

The prequel to the 1982 classic arrives as a 10-episode series, complete with mystical prophecies, scary gems, and giant feasts.

It’s been 37 years since “The Dark Crystal” first premiered in theaters, but it looks like a new Netflix series has managed to find a way to follow in its footsteps — even while going back before that story’s beginning.

Then 10-episode event “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” is set to drop on the platform this summer, and it’s brought with it a striking amount of purple. The source of that color is a mysterious gem, powering the villainous group of Skeksis intent on spreading darkness through the realm. A trio of brave Gelflings (voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel) stumbles on this discovery and sets out to warn all other creatures within the Skeksis’ reach.

Jim Henson co-directed the original film nearly four decades ago using animatronic technology that married puppetry and machines. While this series does implement CGI characteristics, the intent is for the familiar creatures from the film to be designed as more practical creations in the style of the original vision. Still, it sure looks like there’s a scope to this new series that builds out that world even wider. There are overhead shots over sweeping vistas with running rivers. There’s even a giant feast!

One other impression from this first trailer for the Louis Letterier-directed series is that there will be plenty of movement. In battle scenes, conversations in rooms with swirling gyroscopes, and daring dives from cliffsides, it seems like someone (or something) is always in motion. That might be bad news for the plethora of tiny magical creatures, but it means that there’s no shortage of detail packing these frames.

In addition to those voicing the three Gelflings, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” has a massive ensemble including Alicia Vikander, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Theo James and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

Watch the full teaser for the new series (including some nifty glowing plants) below:

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” premieres August 30 on Netflix. In advance of that date, Netflix has also released a poster for the series.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.