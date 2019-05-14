‘Das Boot’ Trailer: Lizzy Caplan and Vicky Krieps Star in Continuation of WWII Submarine Saga

The eight-part Sky co-production arrives this summer on Hulu.

We now exist in a time further away from Wolfgang Petersen’s “Das Boot” than that film was to the end of the global conflict it depicted.

Almost four decades since the German submarine-centered epic first arrived in theaters, Hulu and Sky are partnering for a summer release of a new eight-part companion piece to the original story. “Das Boot” picks up a year after the 1981 film (based on the Lothar-Günther Buchheim novel of the same name) leaves off. Instead of solely focusing on underwater life aboard a U-boat, this new Hulu series also looks at life on the shore among the growing French resistance.

The trilingual ensemble — including Lizzy Caplan, Vicky Krieps, Vincent Kartheiser, Tom Wlaschiha, James D’Arcy, and Rick Okon — span across countries and international water, through Nazi-controlled France and the launch of the German fleet’s newest ship, U-612. But alongside the spy subplots taking the show through French alleyways and dimly-lit apartment rooms, the show spends plenty of time on a sub, tracking the evolution of life in the vessel’s cramped quarters.

TV vet Andreas Prochaska directed all eight episodes of the series, which was filmed across the continent, from Germany to France to Malta to the Czech Republic. The series premiered for European audiences on Sky last November.

Watch the full trailer for the series (including some ominous sonar pinging) below:

“Das Boot” premieres June 17 on Hulu.

