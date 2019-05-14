David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ ‘Star Wars’ Movie to Follow ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ in 2022

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are writing and directing the "Game of Thrones" series finale.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ “Star Wars” movie has been confirmed by Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger as the franchise’s next entry following the theatrical release of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” later this year. Lucasfilm announced in February 2018 that the “Game of Thrones” creator were hired to write and produce a new series of “Star Wars” movies. The studio said Weiss and Benioff’s films would be separate from the classic Skywalker Saga and Rian Johnson’s new trilogy. Iger made the new announcement at the MoffetNathanson Media & Communications summit (as reported by io9).

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said when the pair’s deal was announced in 2018. “Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push ‘Star Wars’ in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

Added the “Thrones” creators, “In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since. We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ is complete.”

Iger announced earlier this month that three new “Star Wars” movies are set for release after the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga later this year. The first, now confirmed to be one written and produced by Weiss and Benioff, is set to open in December 2022. Two additional “Star Wars” movies will be released in December 2024 and 2026. At this point, it remains unclear whether the 2024 and 2026 movies will be entries in Benioff and Weiss’ series. The first “Star Wars” movie from the “Thrones” creators will open December 16, 2022.

Benioff and Weiss have spent the last decade developing “Game of Thrones” for HBO. Under their supervision, the series has become one of the most popular franchises in the world. The duo have written numerous episodes of the series and are even serving as the directors on the show’s upcoming series finale, set to air this Sunday. Outside of “Thrones,” Benioff has written the scripts for “25th Hour,” “Troy,” “The Kite Runner,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” and Ang Lee’s upcoming “Gemini Man.”

Disney will release “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in theaters nationwide December 20.

