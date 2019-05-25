Edgar Wright Calls Out Netflix for Spoiling ‘World’s End’ Twist in Auto-Playing Trailer

If you've never seen "The World's End," don't watch the trailer that's playing on Netflix.

Edgar Wright makes movies that pack more than a few surprises. For this reason, watching Wright’s films blind are the best way to experience them on the first go-around. Unfortunately, Netflix isn’t letting viewers have that option when it comes to “The World’s End.” As Wright revealed on Twitter, the auto-playing trailer for “World’s End” on Netflix includes the film’s major plot twist (which IndieWire will not be spoiling here).

“Netflix shows the key twist to ‘The World’s End’ as the automatic trailer on the page. So tough shit if you wanted to go in blind,” Wright wrote. “[Netflix] would definitely ruin the first time for anyone watching it.”

Wright then directly sent a message to the streaming giant on Twitter: “Hey @NetflixFilm, change the autotrailer for something less spoilery!”

“The World’s End” opened in 2013 and stars Wright’s regular collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. The movie is the third and final entry in Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. Since then, Wright has directed the critically acclaimed “Baby Driver,” which became his biggest box office hit around the world.

Next up for Wright is the psychological horror movie “Last Night in Soho,” which just kicked off filming this month. Wright has cited such horror classics as Roman Polanski’s “Repulsion” and Nicolas Roeg’s “Don’t Look Now” as inspirations behind the film, which is set in London and features a female protagonist. The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and “Leave No Trace” breakout Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie. “Soho” is being co-financed by Focus Features and Film4 and features a script co-written by Wright and “Penny Dreadful” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Wright’s “Last Night in Soho” currently does not have a U.S. release date. IndieWire has reached out to Netflix for further comment about the auto-playing “World’s End” trailer.

