Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to ‘Game of Thrones’: ‘And Now Our Watch Has Ended’

Ahead of tonight’s series finale, Emilia Clarke has shared a heartfelt goodbye to “Game of Thrones.” The actress, whose character’s actions in last week’s episode “The Bells” may go down as the most controversial in the show’s history, writes that Daenerys Targaryen “has taken up the whole of my heart” and that “Thrones” itself has “shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being.”

Here’s her full statement:

“Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me.

“The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.

“Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown.

“But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us.

“And now our watch has ended.”

“Game of Thrones” airs one last time tonight on HBO.

