Emilia Clarke Has Problems With ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs: ‘Let It Be For a Minute’

“Game of Thrones” has officially signed off HBO, but that doesn’t mean the world of George R.R. Martin’s blockbuster fantasy series is done with television. The cable network currently has three spinoffs in development, with one prequel idea from showrunner Jane Goldman already in development as a pilot. While the idea of exploring new stories in the “Thrones” universe is a no brainer for HBO considering the smash success of the flagship series (the series finale is the highest rated telecast in HBO history), Emilia Clarke has at least one reservation about a spinoff.

“I think that maybe let it be for a minute, before getting on that so quickly,” Clarke said in a recent interview with The New Yorker. “I just think that it would be lovely to just let this lie for a minute before doing anything else. But then it’ll be something completely different, and it won’t be ‘Game of Thrones.’ It won’t be called ‘Game of Thrones.’ It will be inspired by ‘Game of Thrones’ characters, a fantastical series, set in a similar time.”

When asked if the “Thrones” spinoff is really just “pure money-making” for HBO, Clarke replied, “Oh, Christ. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that.”

“I can’t speak because I don’t know the script,” the actress added. “But I would just like a bit more time between ‘Game of Thrones’ being cold in the ground before something else comes along. Because isn’t everyone already up to their eyeballs with ‘Game of Thrones’?”

Many “Thrones” fans would’ve liked to see more episodes of the series, including the franchise’s creator George R.R. Martin. Clarke understands that sentiment, although she says it was a better idea to end while momentum on the series was strong as opposed to dragging things out and risking fan fatigue.

“I’m of the mindset of, like, ‘Leave while the party’s still going,’ because then you’re going to leave with some good memories,” Clarke said. “But you’re talking to somebody who’s been living in this character for ten years, so I’m, like, ‘What other story is there to tell?’ I know that there’s lots of people saying that they wish that the episodes were longer, and that they wish there were more of this season, which I totally respect.”

