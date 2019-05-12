‘Euphoria’ Trailer: Zendaya’s High School Life Is Probably Different From Yours

"Assassination Nation" director Sam Levinson created the HBO series.

HBO has unveiled the trailer for “Euphoria,” its upcoming series based on the Israeli drama of the same name. Zendaya stars in the new show, which “follows a group of high school students as they navigate drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love and friendship” — not the most unique of premises, to be sure, but this preview of what’s to come suggests an aesthetically rich experience.

“At some point you make a choice about who you are and what you want,” Zendaya says. “Suddenly the whole world goes dark and nothing else matters but the person standing in front of you. Every time I feel good, I think it’ll last forever — but it doesn’t.” We also see her in rehab meetings, but the new girl in town isn’t the only one of her peers going through a lot. Finally she muses, “If I could be a different person, I would.”

Zendaya, who also has a music career, came to fame for her roles on Disney Chanel’s “Shake It Up” and “K.C. Undercover” prior to her supporting roles in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman.” She also had a surprise appearance in the second season of Netflix’s “The OA” and will return alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Sam Levinson both wrote and created the series, having previously written and directed last year’s Sundance entry “Assassination Nation.” Among its other producers are Drake and A24.

Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, Algee Smith, and Eric Dane co-star in the series, which will be part of HBO’s post–”Game of Thrones” programming when it premieres on Sunday, June 16.

