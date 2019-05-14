‘Funny Story’ Trailer: Lesbian Comedy Follows Dad and Daughter Love Triangle

Exclusive: An aging playboy unknowingly beds his daughter's new girlfriend in this offbeat indie comedy.

What happens when an aging heartthrob accidentally sleeps with his daughter’s new girlfriend the day before officially meeting her? That’s the premise of “Funny Story,” a new comedy from Maker Studios co-founder Michael Gallagher. It sounds like a bit of a problematic premise, but also a potentially hilarious one. An exclusive new trailer shows that “Funny Story” could offer a fresh take on the love triangle rom-com, with an added queer twist.

The official synopsis reads: “Walter Campbell (Matthew Glave) is an aging heartthrob struggling to keep up appearances— especially with his estranged adult daughter, Nic (Jana Winternitz). In an attempt to reconnect with his family, he invites himself to crash her vacation in Big Sur. Offering a ride to her friend Kim (Emily Bett Rickards), the two bond in unexpected ways that are sure to ruin the lives of everyone in their path.”

Glave is perhaps best known as the unfortunately named Glenn Guglia, the antagonist of the 1998 Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore comedy “The Wedding Singer.” In the film, he was engaged to Barrymore’s Julia, leading Sandler’s Robbie to joke that her name would be Julia Guglia. More recently, he has appeared in the TV shows “Better Things” and “Angie Tribeca.” He plays opposite Emily Bett Rickards, who played Felicity Smoak in “The Flash” and “Arrow,” two of the Greg Berlanti-produced queer friendly superhero shows for the CW. She also played a supporting role in “Brooklyn.”

Gallagher began his career on YouTube as the co-founder of the content production studio Maker, which was bought by Disney in 2017. Maker was the first of YouTube’s production companies to receive such a deal. Its massive success presaged YouTube’s disruption of the entertainment industry, the effects of which are still being felt today. As writer/director, he helmed the YouTube Red horror thriller “The Thinning,” starring YouTube stars Logan Paul and Peyton List. His co-writer on that film, Steve Greene, is also behind “Funny Story.”

Blue Fox Entertainment will release “Funny Story” in theaters and on VOD on May 24. Check out IndieWire’s exclusive trailer below.

