‘Galaxy Quest’ Is Getting a Live Concert at Comic-Con Featuring David Newman’s Score

The San Diego Symphony will perform the score to the sci-fi comedy with Newman serving as conductor.

How do you know when a movie has reached unimpeachable cult classic status? A live score rendition from the San Diego Symphony at Comic-Con is a pretty good indicator. “Galaxy Quest,” the sci-fi comedy starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, and Tony Shalhoub will get such star treatment this summer. Composer David Newman will be on hand to conduct the world premiere event.

Directed by Dean Parisot from a script by David Howard and Robert Gordon, “Galaxy Quest” is perhaps the only Hollywood parody wrapped inside a satisfying sci-fi comedy. The movie follows a group of washed up actors best known for a “Star Trek”-like TV show who are become involved in a real intergalactic conflict after being visited by an alien race that thinks the series is an accurate documentary. The movie parodied “Star Trek” fandom as much as it did the series itself, and “Star Trek” fans embraced it over the years, helping propel “Galaxy Quest” to cult status.

Newman has been working steadily as a film composer since the 1980s. He wrote music for “The Brave Little Toaster,” “Heathers,” “The Mighty Ducks,” “Matilda,” “Ice Age,” “Girls Trip,” amongst many others. While his comedic filmography may not be the most obvious contender for symphonic treatment, it’s satisfying to see this Hollywood stalwart get his due. The “Galaxy Quest” score is in fact quite soaring, with many John Williams-like flourishes.

Released in 1999, “Galaxy Quest” was a critical and box office success; it currently holds a 90 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and grossed $90 million worldwide against a budget of $45 million. (It also the rare distinction of being the last good thing Tim Allen ever did.)

Newman will conduct the symphony over a live screening of the movie. The San Diego Symphony will be joined by the Women of the San Diego Master Chorale.

The event will take place Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Jacobs Music Center at the Copley Symphony Hall in San Diego. Learn more about the event and reserve tickets here. San Diego Comic-Con takes place from Thursday July 18 to Sunday July 21 in San Diego, California.

