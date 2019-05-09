‘Game of Thrones’ Concert Tour Coming to 20 Cities This Fall

Composer Ramin Djawadi will bring his score for the series to live performances across the US and Toronto.

With a show as gigantic as “Game of Thrones,” it makes sense that a live musical performance tied to the show could be something that could fill amphitheaters around the country.

Sure, you could listen to “Light of the Seven” on your couch in an empty living room with all the lights off and ponder the innate cruelty of human beings and our willingness to manipulate each other for personal gain. (Wait, that’s just me? Cool. Got it.) Or you could listen to the “Game of Thrones” score with a few thousand of your closest friends.

The “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience” again will be traveling across the United States (and dipping up into Toronto) for a 20-city tour later in fall 2019. Piggybacking off this month’s series finale, the live event will feature music from Ramin Djawadi’s score across the seasons.

The tour stretches for entire month, making stops at venues with truly wonderful sponsorships. (Hear the stirring strings of the show’s opening credits at Jiffy Lube Live in Washington, DC!) Beginning in Syracuse, the tour takes a three-city stop in Florida before culminating in an October 5 performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

This is the third time Djawadi’s music has been taken out on a North American tour; the first took place in 2017 before traveling to Europe and returning to the U.S. last year.

In the meantime, the full Season 8 score isn’t yet available to stream, but if you have a hankering for climactic piano-driven music that extends for nine-minute stretches at a time, Djawadi’s “The Night King” composition from earlier this year is now available online.

Tickets and more information about the tour are available here.

