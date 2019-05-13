‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 6 Trailer: Series Finale Footage Teases Unpredictable End

The iconic HBO fantasy series says goodbye as the fallout from the battle between Cersei and Daenerys' battle takes center stage.

Following the bloodbath of “Game of Thrones'” penultimate episode, which centered around the battle between Cersei and Daenerys, HBO dropped the official trailer for the fantasy series’ final episode. This season of “Thrones” only consists of six episodes, with fout of the installments running feature length at approximately one hour and 20 minutes. Like all of the Season 8 trailers, the series finale tease features minimal footage while teasing a lot of emotion left to come as the characters are forced to deal with the fallout from the latest turn of events.

The final episode of “Game of Thrones” will run 80 minutes. Series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrote and directed the final installment, making it the only episode of the show’s final season they stepped behind the camera to helm. The creators are credited as the writers on the final four episodes of the series. Both Benioff and Weiss told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year it would be impossible to please every fan with the show’s ending, which is one reason they won’t be online when the last 80 minutes air.

“We’ll be in an undisclosed location, turning off our phones and opening various bottles,” Weiss said. “At some point, if and when it’s safe to come out again, somebody like [HBO’s ‘Thrones’ publicist Mara Mikialian] will give us a breakdown of what was out there without us having to actually experience it.”

Added Benioff, “I plan to be very drunk and very far from the internet.”

As for the show’s ending, Weiss admitted, “We want people to love it. It matters a lot to us. We’ve spent 11 years doing this. We also know no matter what we do, even if it’s the optimal version, that a certain number of people will hate the best of all possible versions. There is no version where everybody says, ‘I have to admit, I agree with every other person on the planet that this is the perfect way to do this’ — that’s an impossible reality that doesn’t exist. You hope you’re doing the best job you can, the version that works better than any other version, but you know somebody is not going to like it.”

The “Game of Thrones” series finale airs Sunday, May 19 at 9pm ET on HBO. Watch the official trailer for the episode in the video below.

