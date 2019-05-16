‘Game of Thrones’ Breaks IMDb Records for User Scores, Page Views, and More — Exclusive

The "Thrones" IMDb homepage has more views on IMDbPro iOS and Android apps than any other television series or movie.

“Game of Thrones” has been pulling in record viewership for HBO over the last several seasons — the series’ penultimate installment “The Bells” is the most watched episode in “Thrones” history — but it’s also been driving record numbers to websites such as IMDb. The film and television database has been served well by “Thrones,” which holds a handful of records when it comes to visitation across IMDb and IMDbPro platforms. IMDb exclusively shared to IndieWire some of the data related to “Thrones” prior to the HBO fantasy series airing its final episode this Sunday.

For six consecutive years (2012-2017), “Game of Thrones” ranked as the #1 television show of the year based on the IMDbPro proprietary weekly TV rankings. The list is determined by page views of the hundreds of millions of unique monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. The major reason “Thrones” did not rank #1 for a seventh consecutive year is because the show took a hiatus in 2018. Expect “Thrones” to be back on top in 2019.

Additionally, “Thrones” has more page view visits on IMDbPro iOS and Android apps than ever other television series or movie in the company’s history. The series is also the most-tracked TV show of all time with IMDbPro members using IMDbPro Track.

“Thrones” also outpaces every television show when it comes to IMDb user ratings. The service tells IndieWire that “Thrones” has more ratings than any other series with 1.5 million votes and a 9.5 star rating out of 10. The highest rated “Thrones” episode is the acclaimed “Battle of the Bastards,” which won an Emmy for direction. The episode has a 9.9 star rating out of 10 from 166,000 votes.

IMDb hosts more than 300 videos related to “Game of Thrones,” which is more than any other TV show on the site. The best-performing original “Thrones” videos on IMDb social media channels have been “Evolution of Arya Stark,” “Casting Calls: Emilia Clarke.” and “Night King IMDbrief.”

HBO is airing the series finale of “Game of Thrones” this Sunday at 9pm ET.

