Now Over 10,000 Angry ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Want David Benioff and D.B. Weiss Fired From ‘Star Wars’

The "Game of Thrones" creators' first "Star Wars" movie is already set for release in December 2022.

Another week brings another petition from angry “Game of Thrones” fans that is going viral on the internet. On the heels of the petition earlier this month to remake “Game of Thrones” Season 8, which became something of an online movement with over 1.5 million signatures, comes a new one urging Disney and Lucasfilm to fire “Thrones” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss from writing and directing a new “Star Wars” movie. Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger confirmed May 14 that Benioff and Weiss would be behind the first “Star Wars” movie to open after the release of this December’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” Benioff and Weiss’ “Star Wars” movie is already set on the release calendar for December 16, 2022.

“Like ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Star Wars’ is only successful because of us – the fans,” reads the latest viral petition, which lunched on Care2 petitions website and has already earned over 10,300 signatures and counting. “That’s why we need to raise our voices now, before the film begins and ask Disney to choose someone else to do this movie.”

The petition adds, “‘Star Wars’ is more than a popular movie. For many, it’s a childhood and lifelong passion. If we allow Weiss and Benioff to create this next film, we are surely in for disappointment.”

The original petition to remake season 8 spread across the internet like wildfire, but it drew strong criticism from many “Thrones” cast members. Speaking to The New York Times, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner slammed the petition in a statement. “All of these petitions and things like that — I think it’s disrespectful to the crew, and the writers, and the filmmakers who have worked tirelessly over 10 years, and for 11 months shooting the last season,” Turner said. “Like 50-something night shoots. So many people worked so, so hard on it, and for people to just rubbish it because it’s not what they want to see is just disrespectful.”

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Turner’s sibling on the series, shared a similar sentiment with The Wrap, saying, “I think the petition is just kind of a weird, juvenile gesture. It’s so irrelevant to start petitioning to remake a series. But I’m trying to put that stuff out of my mind. It’s just nonsense, really.”

The reddit “Thrones” fan community that launched the original petition reacted to the cast backlash by deciding to encourage people to donate to Emilia Clarke’s charity. The group has since raised over $25,000 for the SameYou charity, which the “Thrones” favorite helped develop to benefit those recovering from brain injuries and strokes.

