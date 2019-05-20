‘Game of Thrones’ Series Finale Leaves Plastic Water Bottle In Major Tyrion Scene

The incident is the latest drink-related gaffe to occur during the final season of the HBO fantasy series.

HBO’s wildly successful “Game of Thrones” came to an end during its May 19 series finale, “The Iron Throne,” and the episode went viral not just for answering who ends up on the Iron Throne but also for including a plastic water bottle that was mistakingly left on set and filmed into a major scene. The bottle appeared 46 minutes and 19 seconds into the episode during the scene in which Tyrion is walking into a tribunal overseen by the surviving leaders of Westeros. As the camera pans across the leaders, a plastic water bottle can be spotted right behind Samwell Tarly’s left leg (see the photo above).

The plastic water bottle gaffe arrived just several episodes after the final season’s fourth episode, “The Last of the Starks,” went viral for including a plastic coffee cup placed on a table in front of Daenerys. While many initially believed the cup was from Starbucks (the company itself even got in on the fun on social media), a source close to the show confirmed to the Wall Street Journal the coffee cup was actually from craft services. “Thrones” executive producer Bernie Caulfield appeared on the radio program “All of It” in the midst of the coffee cup hysteria and said, “If that’s the worst thing they’re finding, then we’re in good shape.”

Eagle-eyed “Thrones” viewers spotted the plastic water bottle instantly during the series finale’s airing and took to social media to mockingly joke about the show’s continuity problems. HBO acted swiftly when reacting to the episode four coffee cup, as the prop was digitally removed from the scene on HBO Go and HBO now within 24 hours of the gaffe going viral. HBO did not formally announce it was removing the cup at the time, and many fans expect the cable network to act quietly and quickly this time around in response to the plastic water bottle.

Aside from the plastic water bottle, “Thrones'” finale episode was mostly well received by television critics. IndieWire’s Steve Greene called the episode “season-redeeming” in his B+ review. All eight seasons of “Thrones” are now steaming on HBO Go.

a water bottle in King’s Landing!! #got #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/mwGQlsLwnh

— Beth (@bethisloco) May 20, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.