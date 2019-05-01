‘Game of Thrones’ Episode 4 Sneak Peek: Arya Sports a Black Eye, and Daenerys Targets Cersei – Photos

HBO's sneak peek photos reveal who made it through the War of Winterfell.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “Game of Thrones” Season 8, Episode 3, “The Long Night.”]

On ”Game of Thrones,” the North has survived The Long Night, but is far from unscathed. In the last moments of Episode 3 all appears lost: Theon (Alfie Allen) has just died protecting Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), the dragons are either grounded or fighting off wights, and most everyone is buried under the unstoppable undead. Hell, even those in the crypt are surrounded.

Fortunately, not-so-little Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) comes into her own as the assassin that Jaqen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) had always known she could be. Not only does she whip around a dragonglass-tipped spear/staff worthy of the legendary Dornish warrior-queen Nymeria herself, but she’s also the one who turns the tide at the 11th hour by sneaking up on the Night King and sticking him with the pointy end of her Valyrian dagger. This not only kills him but all of the undead wight army that he created. It’s poetic justice: The thing that was going to be used against Bran has now been used to save him. Huzzah for the youngest Stark daughter and the shiner she earned in battle!

But it’s a pyrrhic victory. Not only must Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) mourn the loss of most of her Dothraki horde, but many Unsullied and Northerners died as well, not to mention several fan favorites. However, there’s not much time for the survivors to pick up the pieces since another threat still sits on the Iron Thrones down south; Cersei Lannister has the entire Golden Company of Braavos at her back, and she’s eyeing an apparently incoming army that’s been seriously depleted.

Series creators David Benioff & D. B. Weiss wrote the upcoming Episode 4 while David Nutter (who had also helmed the premiere) directs. The episode will run 1 hour and 18 minutes. Take a look at the sneak peek photos below:

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) looks like he could use some sleep, but even if he’s no longer King in the North, he has his duties. It’s just a grim one that faces him in the dawn after the War of Winterfell.

Sansa (Sophie Turner) and her siblings gather with the Northmen to honor the dead. It appears that Davos (Liam Cunningham), The Hound (Rory McCann), and Gendry (Joe Dempsie) are aligning themselves with the Starks, as well.

Daenerys and her court are also paying their respects, with so many of the Dothraki and Unsullied falling to the horde.

It’s time to burn the bodies in a giant funeral pyre. Not only is it the most efficient way to deal with all of those corpses, but the gods forbid another Night King comes into being who can raise the dead again.

The torchbearers represent the various groups of people who have fallen: Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) for the wildlings, Jon and the Starks for the North, Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) for the Unsullied, Daenerys for the Dothraki and Ser Jorah, and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) for the Night’s Watch. You know this is symbolic since Drogon can just dracarys the pyre in one breath.

Enough with mourning, let’s make plans to kill a queen and make another prophecy or two come true.

Drogon looking much happier now that he got rid of that wight infestation. He’s ready to take on some enemies who are alive. (Also, it seems that Rhaegal might be alive after all, according to the preview for Episode 4 below?)

The Iron Fleet setting sail for the south. But it has two Targaryens on it!

This is the face of the ultimate enemy, and yes, Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) is still hanging around. We wonder how he’ll die since the Drowned God teaches the Ironborn that what’s dead may never die. We’d like to test this theory.

Below, watch the preview for Episode 4:

”Game of Thrones” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

