‘Game of Thrones’ Left A Starbucks Coffee Cup in Scene and Fans Are Losing It

Daenerys Targaryen breaks chains, flies dragons, and apparently has a soft spot for Starbucks coffee.

5 hours ago

"Game of Thrones"

“Game of Thrones”

HBO

[Editors’ note: The following post contains spoilers for “Game of Thrones.”]

“The Last of the Starks,” the fourth episode of the final season of “Game of Thrones,” featured numerous moments that got fans talking, from Cersei ordering the beheading of Missandei to Brienne losing her virginity to Jamie. And yet, no moment has gone as viral in the hours after the episode’s airing as the odd sight of a to-go plastic coffee cup placed on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen. Was it a hugely obvious production gaffe or some kind of product placement? The answer is unclear, but press and “Thrones” fans delivered an onslaught of Starbucks/”Thrones” jokes on social media in reaction to the moment.

The coffee cup appeared early in the episode during the scene in which a majority of the main characters are drinking and feasting inside Winterfell following the defeat of the Night King and the white walker army. Tormund praises Jon Snow as a good fighter and leader while Daenerys sits behind and to the left, the blocking a clear representation of her fear that people would prefer Jon sit on the Iron Throne than herself. The shot as seen in the photo above includes a Starbucks cup sitting on the table in front of Daenerys.

One eagle-eyed Twitter user reminded fans that the coffee cup gaffe was not the first time “Thrones” made this kind of mistake. A photo from the show’s fourth season features Jamie (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) standing with the characters and holding a red coffee cup in his hand.

“Game of Thrones” continues with the series’ penultimate episode, airing Sunday at 9pm ET on HBO.

