‘Game of Thrones: The Last Watch’ Trailer: Say Goodbye to Westeros

The behind-the-scenes documentary airs a week after the series finale.

As you may have heard, “Game of Thrones” is coming to an end this Sunday. That doesn’t mean that HBO is abandoning its hit series altogether, of course: In addition to the spinoff series that’s currently being developed, the network will air “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” for viewers who’ve yet to fully accept that it’s time to leave Westeros.

Per HBO, the documentary special “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland … Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

“This is strange,” says co-showrunner D.B. Weiss as the preview begins. “Here we are at the last table read — it’s like looking around and seeing your family.” From there, we watch as a handful of the craftspeople responsible for the epic production assure us that this has been the biggest season and that each of the six episodes has “as much in it as one feature film.”

Then there’s veteran director David Nutter, who’s responsible for episodes like “The Rains of Castamere” and Season 8 opener “Winterfell,” who says that “this is a dream job for a director. The show saved my life.”

The eighth and final season has proven polarizing among fans and critics, with some lamenting how quickly the many narrative arcs have had to be concluded due to the season consisting of six episodes rather than the usual 10; even so, the production quality has been widely praised.

Jeanie Finlay directed the film, having previously helmed such documentaries as “Goth Cruise” and “Orion: The Man Who Would Be King.” HBO will air “The Last Watch” on Sunday, May 26, one week after the series finale.

