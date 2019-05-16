George R.R. Martin Reviews ‘Avengers: Endgame’: It’s Not Just ‘A Big Dumb Action Movie’

Even with two "Game of Thrones" books left to publish, Martin could not resist catching the latest Marvel epic in theaters.

“Game of Thrones” and “Avengers: Endgame” are easily the year’s two biggest pop culture events, and they’ve finally collided thanks to George R.R. Martin’s ecstatic review of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tentpole. The author behind the “Thrones” literary series recently shared his thoughts on “Endgame” in a post on his personal blog.

“‘Endgame’ is amazing,” Martin wrote. “Kudos to the writers and director. I cannot believe they got all those characters into one film and still managed to do them all justice. The final battle was epic, exciting, thrilling, full of twists and turns and strangely beautiful. But the character scenes earlier in the film really made it for me. The opening with Hawkeye, the Ant-Man scenes, Tony Stark’s moments communing with his helm…so many more.”

Martin continued, “There’s plenty of action here, but this is not just A Big Dumb Action movie, of which there are far too many these days. Stan Lee would have been proud. Could he ever have dreamed that all those characters he and Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko and the rest of the Marvel team created in the early 60s would one day come to dominate global culture? There’s an amazing story for you.”

Martin may have two more “Game of Thrones” novels left to publish, but “Endgame” was such a zeitgeist-breaking event that not even he could resist taking the three hours to watch the film in theaters. “Endgame” has broken a handful of box office records since launching April 26 in the U.S. With $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office as of May 16, the film is second only to James Cameron’s “Avatar” on the list of the highest-grossing movies ever released (unadjusted for inflation).

As for Martin’s “Thrones” series, the HBO television adaptation of his books is coming to an end this Sunday with the series finale. The show started moving beyond Martin’s novels in season six. “A Dance With Dragons,” the fifth and most recent book, was published in 2011. Martin has not announced any release information for the final two books in the franchise, “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring.”

