‘GLOW’ Season 3 First Look: All That Neon Fits Right in on the Vegas Strip

Gambling tables and big, bright marquees figure into a new set of episodes of the hit Netflix comedy.

When last “GLOW” left off, the titular wrestling team was primed for a long bus ride to a new future in Las Vegas. Now, with the show mere months away from returning, there are some new hints that not only did the whole crew make it, they’re diving right into their new surroundings.

Netflix released the first glimpse of Season 3 with a handful of official photos from this new chapter in everyone’s evolution. After the women of “GLOW” broke through on local TV over the span of the show’s first two seasons, they’ve now become an attraction at one of the entertainment capitals of the world. All of that comes with its own special kind of pressure.

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

As Ruth and Debbie continue to navigate their complicated relationship, it looks like their on-stage personas might have both picked up the same color. It’s Vegas, so it makes sense that Liberty Belle and Zoya would find common ground in a mutual admiration of neon pink.

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

The marquee makes it official! Though it’s always been a challenge for each of the “GLOW” team members to balance their personal and professional obligations, a three-month residency might be their biggest test yet.

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Bash, the team’s sometimes financier and announcer, is also looking to escape L.A., following last season’s death of his longtime friend and confidant Florian. Sam is Sam, but this still leaves last year’s season-closing line (“Oh, you’re gonna hate it”) ambiguous as usual.

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Carmen (Britney Young) was one of the characters who benefited from extra time with this ensemble in Season 2. As Machu Picchu figures into the Vegas show, it seems like, at some point in the process, they’re all enjoying this new step in their act.

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Of course, no trip to the heart of Vegas is complete without a frenzied night at a craps table. Will this gamble (it’s a metaphor!!) work out? At least they’re all enjoying all the town has to offer as a group.

To see these images in the full context of the series, “GLOW” Season 3 will be available via Netflix on August 9.

