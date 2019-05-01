Sandra Oh, Mindy Kaling, BTS, and Hasan Minaj Named Among Most Influential Asians in American Culture

The Gold House A100 List celebrates the AAPI community and their contributions to society.

Add one more honor to Sandra Oh’s list. The “Killing Eve” actress, who was recently named to the Time 100, has landed on another list of 100 esteemed people: Gold House’s A100.

On Wednesday, Gold House – a collective of pioneering Asian founders, creative voices, and leaders – released its second annual A100 List celebrating Asians and Asian American & Pacific Islanders (AAPI) who’ve made transformative contributions to society. The list honors impactful Asians in a number of fields ranging from media and entertainment to social activism and politics.

Oh has become the face of much of the increased representation for Asian Americans (the Korean Canadian actress acquired U.S. citizenship last year.) Not only is she one of the handful of Asian lead actors in a TV series, but she’s also the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and the first Asian woman to win two Golden Globes. She also became the first Asian woman to host the Golden Globe Awards this year.

Oh is in good company. Among the most familiar names on the list fall into the Creative Voices and Athletes category; besides Oh, the list includes:

Ali Wong: The writer and comedian released another stand-up special, “Hard Knock Wife,” in 2018 and this year co-stars with Tiffany Haddish in the lead vocal roles on “Tuca & Bertie” and opposite Randall Park in the rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” both on Netflix.

This seven-member Korean boy band boasts a genre-spanning musical style and thought-provoking songs that have crossed over to Western culture. They recently performed on “Saturday Night Live.” “Crazy Rich Asians” cast and crew: Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Harry Shum, Jr., Ken Jeong, Nico Santos, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M. Chu changed the face of the rom-com.

The full list can be found at the Gold House site.

This year also marks the first time that Gold House will launch the A1, a vote among the A100 for the single most impactful Asian in culture from the last year. Votes may be submitted at goldhouse.org/a1 until May 15.

