‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ Leads Winners at Golden Trailer Awards

Trailers for "A Star is Born," "Us," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" also took home prizes at this year's ceremony.

After reaching franchise highs at the box office and helping to kick off the summer movie season in style, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” picked up some early hardware to go with it, taking home Best of Show at this year’s Golden Trailer Awards.

On Wednesday night in downtown LA, 20 years after the awards were first given out, a number of teasers, TV spots, and video game previews were singled out as worthy of praise from among the year’s trailers. Past overall Best of Show winners include “Wonder Woman,” “Spotlight,” and the award’s inaugural winner, “The Matrix.”

“John Wick” also beat out fellow curiously punctuated competitors “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and “Shazam!” in the Best Action trailer category for the official look below:

Naturally, after its first trailer set the internet ablaze last fall, “A Star is Born” was named the winner in Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best TV Spot. The first glimpse of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” took home the prize for Best Teaser, beating out two other upcoming 2019 releases: Todd Phillips’ “Joker” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

See the list of the evening’s winners below:

Related 'Aladdin' Pops Up With Stronger Box-Office Debut As 'Booksmart' Disappoints

How 'Game of Thrones' Ruined 'John Wick: Chapter 3' for a Conscientious Viewer

Best of Show

John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Action

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family

Toy Story 4, “Stories”

Walt Disney Studios/Pixar

MOCEAN

Best Comedy

Long Shot, “This Guy”

Lionsgate

Trailer Park, Inc.

Best Documentary

Free Solo

National Geographic

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

A Star Is Born “Not Alone”

Warner Bros.

GrandSon

Best Horror

Us, “Nightmare Int’l”

Universal Pictures

Buddha Jones

Best Independent Trailer

The Favourite

Fox Searchlight

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Music

Us “Enemy”

Universal Pictures

Inside Job

Best Thriller

Bird Box “New Children”

Netflix

Wild Card

Best Video Game Trailer

Anthem, “Conviction”

Oats Studios

MOCEAN

Golden Fleece

Serenity “Trailer 2”

Aviron Pictures

InSync PLUS

Most Original Trailer

Roma “Unforgettable”

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum “Conversation”

Lionsgate

AV Squad

Best Fantasy Adventure

Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”

Walt Disney Studios/Marvel

MOCEAN

Best Teaser

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Buddha Jones

A full list of Golden Trailer Award honorees, including winners in 90 additional categories, is available via the organization’s website.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.