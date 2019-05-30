‘John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’ Leads Winners at Golden Trailer Awards

After reaching franchise highs at the box office and helping to kick off the summer movie season in style, “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” picked up some early hardware to go with it, taking home Best of Show at this year’s Golden Trailer Awards.
On Wednesday night in downtown LA, 20 years after the awards were first given out, a number of teasers, TV spots, and video game previews were singled out as worthy of praise from among the year’s trailers. Past overall Best of Show winners include “Wonder Woman,” “Spotlight,” and the award’s inaugural winner, “The Matrix.”
“John Wick” also beat out fellow curiously punctuated competitors “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” and “Shazam!” in the Best Action trailer category for the official look below:
Naturally, after its first trailer set the internet ablaze last fall, “A Star is Born” was named the winner in Best Drama, Best Romance, and Best TV Spot. The first glimpse of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” took home the prize for Best Teaser, beating out two other upcoming 2019 releases: Todd Phillips’ “Joker” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
See the list of the evening’s winners below:
Best of Show
John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Action
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Animation / Family
Toy Story 4, “Stories”
Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
MOCEAN
Best Comedy
Long Shot, “This Guy”
Lionsgate
Trailer Park, Inc.
Best Documentary
Free Solo
National Geographic
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
A Star Is Born “Not Alone”
Warner Bros.
GrandSon
Best Horror
Us, “Nightmare Int’l”
Universal Pictures
Buddha Jones
Best Independent Trailer
The Favourite
Fox Searchlight
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Music
Us “Enemy”
Universal Pictures
Inside Job
Best Thriller
Bird Box “New Children”
Netflix
Wild Card
Best Video Game Trailer
Anthem, “Conviction”
Oats Studios
MOCEAN
Golden Fleece
Serenity “Trailer 2”
Aviron Pictures
InSync PLUS
Most Original Trailer
Roma “Unforgettable”
Netflix
GrandSon
Best Summer 2019 Blockbuster Trailer
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum “Conversation”
Lionsgate
AV Squad
Best Fantasy Adventure
Avengers: Endgame “Reflections”
Walt Disney Studios/Marvel
MOCEAN
Best Teaser
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood “Names”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Buddha Jones
A full list of Golden Trailer Award honorees, including winners in 90 additional categories, is available via the organization’s website.
