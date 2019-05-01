‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 3 Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Navigates An Uncertain Future

June is facing life in a new world, but the old one still has plenty to reckon with.

Charting new territory is nothing new for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Last year’s sophomore season ventured beyond the confines of Margaret Atwood’s original novel, stretching into territory only vaguely hinted in the book’s pages. Now, for Season 3, the show’s central character will have to face a similar sense of uncertainty in order to survive.

Elisabeth Moss returns as June, but as Hulu’s trailer for the upcoming season shows, she is far from the only person left to navigate a new reality as the former theocratic territory goes through intense upheaval. With the familiar red and white Handmaid’s uniforms returning, June must navigate an uncertain, lingering tension between the new rulers of the oppressive society and some new unlikely allies.

With multiple characters’ fate still uncertain following a striking Season 2 finale, this trailer shows that Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Nick (Max Minghella) and Luke (O.T. Fagbenle) have survived to fight another day. This also hints at the idea that the Commander (Bradley Whitford) who came up with the idea of these colonies in the first place will be taking on a larger role in this season as well. (By the looks of those gentle finger-brushing moments, it seems like June and Nick have still maintained a certain relationship, even in the continuing trying times.)

In an interview following last season, showrunner Bruce Miller said that familiar cast members won’t be the only thing returning in Season 3. Though the trailer doesn’t hint at all of them, there will be a few locations the show will go back to as well.

“We will be revisiting the Colonies. It was really a such a stunning achievement in terms of art direction and cinematography and directing,” Miller said. “It was so beautiful and I would love to continue to dive deeper into how Gilead uses the discarded women.”

For the first time in the show’s history, June isn’t just the name of the main character — it’s also the month when the new season arrives. Debuting after the May 31 deadline means that the show will be skipping the Emmy rounds this fall.

Watch the trailer for the season below:

“The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 3 premieres June 5 on Hulu.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.