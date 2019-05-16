IFC Films Announces New Streaming Service IFC Films Unlimited

The launch coincides with this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Following the recent news of Disney+ and Apple TV+, IFC Films has thrown its hat in the streaming arena. The indie stalwart has announced a service of its own, IFC Films Unlimited, which will become the digital home of titles it’s released throughout its nearly two-decade history.

Among the initial offerings: Palme d’Or winners “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” “Dheepan,” “The Wind That Shakes the Barley,” plus “Certified Copy,” “Gomorrah,” “Kid with a Bike,” and “Tale of Tales,” among several hundred others. More will be added on a regular basis.

The launch is coinciding with this year’s Cannes Film Festival, where many of the distributor’s most celebrated movies first premiered. IFC Films Unlimited will first be available on Amazon Prime Video Channel for a monthly price of $5.99.

“Over our nearly 20-year history, we’ve been fortunate to have established a rich library of the best in independent film and we thought the time was right to create an IFC Films-branded platform,” said Lisa Schwartz, IFC Films Co-President. “Bringing together a broad collection of films that span our many labels and genres, IFC Films Unlimited will be a general entertainment destination for specialty film fans.”

“This is part of a deliberate strategy,” Schwartz told Variety. “We watched the landscape shifting and realized that we’ve got such a terrific large library that we might be better served by taking some rights back and releasing those films under our own roof.”

“We’re going to continually evaluate as we grow our subscriber base,” she added. “But our goal is to make this a destination where you can find great films.”

Founded in 2000 and based in New York City, IFC Films ranks among the most well-regarded distributors of independent cinema. Among its best-known releases are “Y Tu Mamá También,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” “Fahrenheit 9/11,” “Carlos,” “Gomorrah,” “Antichrist,” “Frances Ha,” “Blue Is the Warmest Color,” “The Babadook,” and “Boyhood.”

