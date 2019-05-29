‘In Fabric’ Trailer: A Dress Turns Deadly in Peter Strickland’s Latest Genre Madness

A24 will release the "Duke of Burgundy" director's latest unnerving genre swirl later this year.

Of all the things to throw someone’s life into abject chaos and uncertainty, a piece of clothing is pretty far down on that list. So in director Peter Strickland’s latest film, it’s no surprise that it’s almost too late when one central character realizes that the growing source of misery in her life is an impulse purchase.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste stars as a recent divorcee, looking to make a statement for an upcoming date. When she buys a striking red dress, the mysterious department store attendant gives the audience some not-so-subtle clues that this may be a choice she comes to regret. “In Fabric” is more than just a “killer dress” movie, but the trailer below gives a pretty good indication of what to expect from Strickland’s most recent film, including the mix of throwback atmospheric horror and raw sensuality that marked the filmmaker’s last two directorial efforts: “Berberian Sound Studio” and “The Duke of Burgundy.”

Joining Jean-Baptiste in the cast is an ensemble including Gwendoline Christie, Fatma Mohamed, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, Julian Barrett, and Steve Oram. “In Fabric” made its debut at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival, where A24 quickly snatched it up.

In his review of the film out of that premiere, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote, “Strickland’s long-awaited new delight might lack the cohesion of his previous film, but ‘In Fabric’ is cut from the same cloth. At a time when movies are growing more plastic by the day, it’s always a thrill to experience something that’s so attuned to the tactile pleasures of the cinema; to see a movie that you can feel with your fingers even when it bypasses your heart or goes over your head.”

Strickland’s film is the latest in an upcoming A24 slate that mixes established filmmakers with some exciting new voices. Joining “In Fabric” in the genre realm on the studio’s schedule is Ari Aster’s “Midsommar,” the anticipated follow-up to last year’s “Hereditary.” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Joe Talbot’s “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” will each be getting a summer release as well.

In the meantime, watch the full trailer (including a washer unit that might be out of warranty now) below:

“In Fabric” will premiere in theaters later this year.

