‘In the Aisles’ Trailer: ‘Toni Erdmann’ Star Sandra Hüller Returns for Touching Workplace Dramedy

Exclusive: The actress stars alongside "Transit" star Franz Rogowski in Thomas Stuber's sweet look at a seemingly normal workplace.

Every night, Christian (Franz Rogowski, best known for his recent turn in “Transit” and soon to be seen in Terrence Malick’s Cannes contender “A Hidden Life”) heads off to his job stocking shelves at a big box store. The gig is new, and it’s certainly a little strange — early on, his new manager, known simply as Bruno from the Beverage Department (Peter Kurth), warns him about the ongoing “forklift wars” with the sneaky stockers over in canned goods, and that’s only the first indicator that things are a bit off-kilter — but it’s something to do, and Christian is a guy who needs something to do.

Soon enough, Christian is learning how to operate one of those much-in-demand forklifts and getting the lay of the land, and that’s when he spots charming but mysterious co-worker “Sweets Marion” (Sandra Hüller, star of “Toni Erdmann”) filling the shelves in the next aisle. What follows is a sweet and relatable — and often, darkly funny — move into workplace romance, with both Christian and Marion tentatively sharing secrets and attempt to avoid their own pasts (though that is, of course, not entirely possible).

Meanwhile, life at the store hums right along, as Thomas Stuber’s film also follows some of Christian and Marion’s other fellow workers as they labor in during the night and try to keep some semblance of normal life going during the daytime hours. Billed as “an affecting and bittersweet glimpse into the shared connections of a motley group of workers,” the film “quietly celebrates the beauty in the day-to-day and the collective pride we take in our jobs with dark humor and nuance.”

The film premiered at the Berlinale last year, and went on to screen at a range of other festivals, including Chicago International, Seattle International, Stockholm International, Athens, and Naples.

Music Box Films will open “In the Aisles” in New York City on June 14. Check out IndieWire’s exclusive trailer and poster for “In the Aisles” below.

