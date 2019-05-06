IndieWire Announces First-Ever Consider This FYC Brunch With ‘The Act,’ ‘Catch-22,’ and ‘Now Apocalypse’

Hosted by Terry Crews, three panels will center around above-the-line, below-the-line, and a spotlight panel for Comedy Central's "The Other Two."

IndieWire, the definitive outlet for creative independence in film and TV, will launch its first ever Consider This FYC event on Tuesday, May 21 in Hollywood. The three hour invitation-only brunch will welcome attendees comprised of TV Academy, guild members and select press and will be hosted by “America’s Got Talent” star Terry Crews.

The brunch feature three panels moderated by IndieWire’s TV Critic Ben Travers, Toolkit Editor Chris O’Falt, and TV Awards Editor Libby Hill, each centered on a separate area of the industry, including above-the-line, below-the-line, a spotlight conversation for Comedy Central’s “The Other Two.”

Among those scheduled to appear on the Spotlight panel are:

Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, co-creators of “The Other Two”

Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, and Ken Marino, stars of “The Other Two”

On the Above the Line panel:

Gregg Araki, creator and director of Starz’s “Now Apocalypse”

Michelle Dean and Nick Antosca, co-creators of Hulu’s “The Act”

Derek Waters, creator of Comedy Central’s “Drunk History”

On the Below the Line panel:

Jacqueline DeMeterio, costume designer of TV Land’s “Younger”

Jenny Eagan, costume designer of Hulu’s “Catch-22”

Jessica Lee Gagné, cinematographer of Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora”

Brian Tyler, composer of Paramount’s “Yellowstone”

Sandra Valde-Hansen, cinematographer of “Now Apocalypse”

Exclusive editorial content, including interviews with the panelists and video footage from the event, will be featured on IndieWire.com and the brand’s social media channels in May.

Supporting partners for the Consider This FYC Brunch are Comedy Central, Fremantle, Hulu, Paramount Network, Showtime, Starz, and TV Land.

If you are a member of the TV Academy or a guild, please click here to request an invitation.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.