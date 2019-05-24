IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch – Watch the Whole Event

Hosted by Terry Crews, the event offered insights from the talent behind "The Other Two," "Catch-22," "The Act," and "Escape from Dannemora," among others.

On May 21, Terry Crews hosted the inaugural IndieWire Consider This FYC Brunch, where top talents in the TV industry gathered at Liaison in Hollywood to discuss, frankly, how to make really incredible television — and each of the three panels can be watched in their entirety below. Among the highlights:

The Below-the-Line panel was hosted by IndieWire’s Toolkit Editor Chris O’Falt and featured “Yellowstone” composer Brian Tyler, “The Other Two” composer Brett “Leland” McLaughlin, “Catch-22” costume designer Jenny Eagan, “Escape at Dannemora” cinematographer Jessica Lee Gagne, and “Now Apocalypse” cinematographer Sandra Valde-Hansen. How each achieved authenticity on their projects – which spanned from historical recreation to heightened reality – became the theme of the panel.

John Salangsang/IndieWire/REX/Shutterstock

The Above-the-Line panel was hosted by IndieWire’s Deputy TV Editor and Critic Ben Travers, and featured “Random Acts of Flyness” writer/director Naima Ramos-Chapman, “The Act” creators Michelle Dean and Nick Antosca, “Drunk History” creator Derek Waters, and “Now Apocalypse” creator Gregg Araki. They discussed how they achieved trust on their projects — both on set and with the audience — and how that immediacy enhanced the creative experience.

Related Tripping Out on the Retro Madness of 'Maniac' and 'Catch-22' Through Imaginative Costume Design

IndieWire's Consider This FYC Spotlight: Why the Hilarious 'The Other Two' Eschews Politics

John Salangsang for IndieWire

The Spotlight panel featured the cast and crew of Comedy Central’s “The Other Two,” including creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider and actors Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Ken Marino, and Case Walker. Hosted by IndieWire’s TV Awards Editor Libby Hill, the predictably hilarious panel ranged from Beyonce’s back-up dancers to Helen Mirren to, really, why Walker wasn’t in school in the middle of a Tuesday afternoon.

Stewart Cook for IndieWire

For more of IndieWire’s awards season coverage, please visit Consider This.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.